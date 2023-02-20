Aberdeen University composer tasked with writing piece for King’s coronation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen University composer has said it is the “most amazing honour” to be asked to write a piece to mark the King’s coronation.

Professor Paul Mealor has been tasked with writing an entirely new piece of music for the ceremony on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

He is one of only a handful of living composers who have been given the honour of creating pieces for the historic event.

It is not the first time he has created pieces for the Royal family.

Last year, his haunting version of Psalm 118 was sung at the Queen’s thanksgiving service in Edinburgh – at Her Majesty’s own request.

A decade ago, the university professor prepared music for the Queen Consort’s installation as the University’s Chancellor.

He also penned a piece for William and Kate’s wedding on April 29, 2011.

Prof Mealor said it is a “privilege” to be part of the coronation, and described the King as a “passionate advocate” for music.

He said: “It is the most amazing honour to be asked to produce a piece of music for such an important historic occasion.

“We have a King who has shown great support for a wide variety of music over many years and is a passionate advocate for music.

“It is a privilege to be a part of an occasion of this scale. Many of us will not experience another coronation in our lifetimes.”

‘Wonderful opportunity’

Writing an entirely new work for such a significant world stage is not without its challenges and Prof Mealor said he had to block out thoughts of the momentous occasion while composing.

Once the adrenaline wore off, it suddenly became very daunting for the professor to start putting pencil to manuscript, but he is hopeful he will create something “worthy of such a stage”.

He added: “I am grateful to have been given this wonderful opportunity following on from a number of previous occasions where I have written for both His Majesty and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

“A decade ago, I was busy preparing music for Her Majesty The Queen Consort’s installation as the university’s chancellor. During her tenure, Her Majesty has been an active supporter of our university music and opportunities to showcase it do not get any bigger than the coronation.”