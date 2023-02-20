Record beef trade across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Record beef trade across Scotland

By Katrina Macarthur
February 20, 2023, 11:40 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 1:39 pm
Record prices are being paid for store cattle says John Angus of Aberdeen and Northern Marts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Record prices are being paid for store cattle says John Angus of Aberdeen and Northern Marts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Reduced supplies of beef throughout the UK has resulted in new high prices for deadweight cattle and record prices paid for store cattle at centres throughout the country.

Since the start of the year, store cattle sales at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre, have increased week on week, as have cast cow and prime cattle sales.

The sale of 275 cast cows and bulls on Thursday was the company’s dearest sale of 2023 so far, with a total sale average of 213p per kg or £1,586.45.

On the same day, the firm held the largest prime cattle sale in Scotland, and smashed the £2,000 bracket on 38 occasions, with a top price of £2,470.80.

Speaking ahead of yesterday’s store cattle sale, the firm’s head of livestock John Angus, said it was great to finally see the strong beef trade filtering through into the store cattle ring.

£2,000 bracket smashed on 38 occasions at Thainstone prime sale

He said that last week’s prices had never been seen before at Thainstone, as the entire entry of 659 bullocks (including Aberdeen-Angus) cashed in to average 301.12p per kg and £1,442.73.

The 584 heifers (including Aberdeen-Angus) levelled at 295.2p per kg and £1,314.13.

In total, the 1,249 bullocks, heifers and young bulls sold to average £1,380.26 or 298p per kg.

“Producers need these prices for their animals because input costs are so high and a cow is expensive to keep these days,” said Mr Angus.

John Angus head of livestock at Aberdeen & Northern Marts.

“There is huge demand from England for bigger cattle because numbers are short and there is a real hunger for prime cattle. Demand from the south is certainly fuelling the job because there is no backload of cattle.”

Mr Angus said that last week’s sale compared to the same sale in 2022, saw bullocks up 48.5p per kg or £222 per head on the year and heifers up by 48.6p per kg or £181.

He added that bullocks were only 0.3kg heavier compared to last year’s sale but said heifers were 14.4kg lighter compared to 2022.

Prices have ‘never been seen before’ says head auctioneer.

If they had weighed similar to last year, the increase on the year would have been even more.

“Looking back to the 2022 sale, every animal was only up £9 on the year compared to 2021, so the significant rise this year is most definitely needed.”

Mr Angus pointed out that the weekly store sales were attracting more of an audience, similar to pre-Covid.

Further south, this week’s sale of store cattle at United Auctions, Stirling, saw the best of cattle reach almost £4 per kilo live.

The average price for deadweight cattle on Monday saw steers average 473.40p per kg and heifers level at 475p per kg.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Sale leader at 30,000gns was Harestone Sandiego from the Harestone family,
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais breed leads the way at 30,000gns
Some of the Farm Management Association members in the north-east who attended a visit to Westertown, Rothienorman.
Farm Management Association visit Mackie's
The overall winners from Marwood and Inverlochy.
Stirling Bull Sales: Marwood and Inverlochy lead the way in the Charolais show
The Darnford and Rednock herds ruled supreme in the Salers championship at Stirling. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Stirling Bull Sales: Aberdeenshire herd rules supreme in Salers
The supreme winners from Bannhill and Blackford with sponsors and judge Colin Fordyce.
Stirling Bull Sales: Top awards in Simmentals go to Northern Ireland and the north
After picture of Pyke Steading in Aberdeenshire
Doors may now be open for more steading conversions
More than 90 pedigree bulls/females and over 50 exhibition cattle are destined for the RNAS Spring Show.
Strong entries destined for RNAS Spring Show
The Perthshire District won with their production “Not Ready To Rest” produced by Ally Marshall.
Perthshire young farmers win East Cabaret
Stuart McNicol discussing his approach to strip-till drilling at the East Lothian monitor farm meeting.
Aiming for a cost-effective arable system on monitor farm
RHS champion: Jonnie Campbell with wife Christine, children Ross and Ailsa, and their shearling tup which stood champion last year.
Campbell family breeding success at Bardnaclavan

Most Read

1
Plans for a Macduff Aldi have been axed.
Exclusive: Macduff Aldi AXED after Tesco wins court battle against rival plans
2
David Groves leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker hacked ex’s Facebook and fitted tracker to her car
3
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rosemary Fitzgerald known as McCready
Woman called stroke victim a spastic and threatened to beat him with walking stick
4
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
5
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
6
Leah and Ryan Stott will run the Edinburgh Marathon in May. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen couple to run Edinburgh Marathon after family member diagnosed with cancer again
7
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
8
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job
6
9
Morgane Ristic and Paul Reynolds, the new managers of The New Arc wildlife rescue centre near Ellon, first moved to the north-east in late December to take charge of the facility. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wildlife rescue centre’s new managers ‘overwhelmed by kindness of locals’ as they settle into…
10
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race…
3

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Peterhead Prison Museum
Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return
kessock bridge incident
Safety improvements on A9 between Kessock Bridge and the B9161 Munlochy junction resume
Rebecca Rennie was last seen yesterday. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
26-year-old woman reported missing in Aberdeen
Post office
Blow as Wick Post Office announces immediate closure
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from sea after a 'technical issue' was found. Picture by Allan Milligan
CalMac relief ferry has been pulled from service amid 'technical issue'
Sammy's Fish and Chip Shop has been put up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial/ Facebook
One of Lochaber's favourite chip shops is up for sale
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Grant MacFarlane leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Brutal attack left glass shard sticking out of man's head
The public are invited to have their say on a consultation on the Air Ambulance Service. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.
Can you help direct the future of Scotland's Air Ambulance Service?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented