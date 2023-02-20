Record beef trade across Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reduced supplies of beef throughout the UK has resulted in new high prices for deadweight cattle and record prices paid for store cattle at centres throughout the country.

Since the start of the year, store cattle sales at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre, have increased week on week, as have cast cow and prime cattle sales.

The sale of 275 cast cows and bulls on Thursday was the company’s dearest sale of 2023 so far, with a total sale average of 213p per kg or £1,586.45.

On the same day, the firm held the largest prime cattle sale in Scotland, and smashed the £2,000 bracket on 38 occasions, with a top price of £2,470.80.

Speaking ahead of yesterday’s store cattle sale, the firm’s head of livestock John Angus, said it was great to finally see the strong beef trade filtering through into the store cattle ring.

He said that last week’s prices had never been seen before at Thainstone, as the entire entry of 659 bullocks (including Aberdeen-Angus) cashed in to average 301.12p per kg and £1,442.73.

The 584 heifers (including Aberdeen-Angus) levelled at 295.2p per kg and £1,314.13.

In total, the 1,249 bullocks, heifers and young bulls sold to average £1,380.26 or 298p per kg.

“Producers need these prices for their animals because input costs are so high and a cow is expensive to keep these days,” said Mr Angus.

“There is huge demand from England for bigger cattle because numbers are short and there is a real hunger for prime cattle. Demand from the south is certainly fuelling the job because there is no backload of cattle.”

Mr Angus said that last week’s sale compared to the same sale in 2022, saw bullocks up 48.5p per kg or £222 per head on the year and heifers up by 48.6p per kg or £181.

He added that bullocks were only 0.3kg heavier compared to last year’s sale but said heifers were 14.4kg lighter compared to 2022.

If they had weighed similar to last year, the increase on the year would have been even more.

“Looking back to the 2022 sale, every animal was only up £9 on the year compared to 2021, so the significant rise this year is most definitely needed.”

Mr Angus pointed out that the weekly store sales were attracting more of an audience, similar to pre-Covid.

Further south, this week’s sale of store cattle at United Auctions, Stirling, saw the best of cattle reach almost £4 per kilo live.

The average price for deadweight cattle on Monday saw steers average 473.40p per kg and heifers level at 475p per kg.