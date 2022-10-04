Loch Ness Lodge Hotel and Nessieland goes on the market for £2.5 million

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland tourist attraction known by Nessie lovers has gone on the market for £2.5 million.

Nessieland, and the adjoining 50-bed Loch Ness Lodge Hotel, is up for sale.

The hotel, in Drumnadrochit, dates back to the 1740s.

Nessieland is a major draw for people from all over the world who come to the area to catch a glimpse of Nessie the Loch Ness monster.

On social media, agent Simon Fraser wrote: “Business Partnership are delighted to present Loch Ness Lodge and Nessieland to the market.

“Loch Ness Lodge is a traditional three-star Highland hotel with a superb trading location on the banks of the legendary Loch Ness.

“This delightful hotel dates back to 1740 and is set in 10 acres of spectacular woodland and offers 50, comfortable, well-appointed letting bedrooms.

“The Pibroch Bar and Restaurant offers dining for up to 30 covers along with the main dining area which can accommodate up to 100 guests and is open to both residents and non-residents.

He added: “Included in the sale is the Nessieland Visitor Attraction which is situated adjacent to the hotel and comprises Loch Ness souvenir gift shop, Nessie’s cave exhibition and other exhibits which explain the history of Loch Ness.”

The sale also includes a popular children’s play park and planning consent for holiday lodges in the grounds of the hotel.

The guide price is “offers around £2.5 million”.