Professional poker player’s casino violence injured policewoman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Professional poker player’s casino violence injured policewoman

Global poker player Thomas Ward was described as "extremely drunk" when he gave the female police officer a bruised and swollen nose.

By David McPhee
Thomas Ward admitted three assault charges and one of resisting arrest. Image: DC Thomson
Thomas Ward admitted three assault charges and one of resisting arrest. Image: DC Thomson

An international poker player and his dad instigated a violent incident at an Aberdeen casino – injuring a female police officer.

Professional cards expert Thomas Ward, 36, and his father Mark Ward, 63, were both arrested by the police.

They’d been involved in an altercation when the pair were denied entry to the city’s Grosvenor Casino on Exchequer Row.

Thomas Ward, who’s won thousands of pounds in global competitions, manhandled a bouncer before striking the policewoman across the face.

Then he attacked a policeman – repeatedly trying to bite him – Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

‘A situation developed’ as pair denied entry

During the incident, his father, Mark Ward, pulled out a braid of hair belonging to one of the bouncers and threw it back at the man – flicking him in the face.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that, around 11:24pm, the father and son approached two security guards who refused the pair entry – then a “situation developed”.

She said Thomas Ward grabbed a bouncer by the body and attempted to pull him down to the ground, which was unsuccessful.

As his son was struggling with the bouncer, Mark Ward attempted “to stop this” and grabbed hold of the security guard’s hair braid and “flicked” it at his face, the court heard.

Policewoman suffered bruised and swollen nose

When police arrived on the scene, they tried to speak to Thomas Ward, who ran off.

As officers chased him, he swung out his arm – striking a female police officer in the face.

An ongoing struggle, which took place between Thomas Ward, required other officers to use leg restraints to subdue the offender.

Ms Laird said that, as Thomas Ward was arrested, he repeatedly tried to bite a policeman.

The policewoman, who was struck by Thomas Ward, suffered a bruised and swollen nose during the violent ordeal.

Thomas Ward, of North Beach Road in Balmedie, pled guilty to one charge of assault and two charges of assaulting police officers.

He also admitted to one charge of resisting arrest.

Father-of-four, Mark Ward, of the same address, pled guilty to one charge of assault.

Mark Ward as he left Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Mike Monro, the defence solicitor for Mark Ward, told the court his client and his son had been out watching live music when they decided to visit the casino.

“My client is a member of the casino and there was some sort of remonstration at the door with his son,” Mr Monro said.

“He tries to stop anything from occurring and is pushed back into the revolving door of the casino, at which point he has grabbed whatever he could.

“As he is falling backwards, he has taken a hair braid and the braid then hit the bouncer in the face.

“I can’t dispute that he’s committed an assault, which my client regrets.”

Thomas Ward, left, and his father Mark Ward, right, admitted charges of assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Thomas Ward’s defence agent, Christopher Maitland, described his client as “extremely drunk” that night and “deeply ashamed” of his actions.

“It’s an odd thing to have done,” he said. “The bouncer was a lot bigger than Mr Ward and trying to get him on the ground was always going to be unsuccessful.”

Mr Maitland went on the say that his client “accepts” that he assaulted police officers.

“He’s a professional poker player but he hasn’t been able to play due to the worry that he’s had over court. He wants to get back to gambling professionally,” Mr Maitland added.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Thomas Ward that “it seems to me that you were the one who started this difficulty and dragged your father into it” and fined him a total of £840.

He told Mark Ward that despite showing “a lack of judgment” he was drawn into the matter by his son and admonished him on the assault charge.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group

More from Press and Journal

Thomas Ward admitted three assault charges and one of resisting arrest. Image: DC Thomson
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke's words of caution on Euro 2024…
Thomas Ward admitted three assault charges and one of resisting arrest. Image: DC Thomson
15-year-old reported missing in Inverness
Thomas Ward admitted three assault charges and one of resisting arrest. Image: DC Thomson
SSEN extends consultation on controversial plans to turn Mearns countryside into substation for second…
Thomas Ward admitted three assault charges and one of resisting arrest. Image: DC Thomson
Save The Belmont Cinema campaign group and Faffless cafe announce competing bids to run…
Poilce at the scene on Ellon Road.
Four male youths charged following reported housebreaking on Ellon Road Aberdeen
Evan Towler battles for the ball while on loan at Elgin City.
Aberdeen youngster Evan Towler joins Montrose on season-long loan
Derek Brown with the Highland Council logo in the background.
New Highland Council chief executive looking forward to serving communities and improving his Gaelic
A Scotrail train for the far north passes through Evanton.
Trains from Kyle of Lochalsh halted following one-vehicle road crash
Google Maps image of Gairlochy Swing Bridge.
Caledonian Canal impassable until next week due to broken swing bridge
Thomas Ward admitted three assault charges and one of resisting arrest. Image: DC Thomson
Alistair Carmichael: No matter what, Winnie Ewing was always on the side of local…