Shinty: Kinlochshiel dig deep to reach semi-final of Camanachd Cup

Kinlochshiel last lifted the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup in 2021 and their quest to repeat that feat moved a step closer when they won 2-1 against a stuffy Beauly side in their quarter-final at Braeview Park.

Shiel travelled with a strong squad but lost Keith MacRae through injury after just 10 minutes.

A niggling hamstring restricted Conor Cormack to a place on the bench, but he came on early in the second half against his former side to drive Shiel to victory.

Donald Nixon passed home the opener on 60 minutes from wide on the right and Archie MacRae scored high into the goal on his backhand to put Shiel two goals up before David MacLean’s injury-time counter for Beauly.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “Conor changed the game when he came on.

“He only played for half-an-hour as we took him back off to protect the injury after going two up. We didn’t play all that well, but we’re through and that’s what matters.”

Debut goal for Macmillan in vain

Ross Macmillan scored on his debut to put a depleted Oban Camanachd side ahead at Glasgow Mid Argyll, but Calum McLay levelled a minute after.

Daniel MacCuish’s brace made it 3-1 Oban, before Calum McLay scored again to make the final score 3-2.

Oban’s MacCuish also saw a penalty saved by GMA keeper Jonathan Oates.

After his side secured their semi-final place, Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “This was a really tough game, but our forwards played some great shinty without getting the full reward they deserved.

“GMA were well-organised as usual and gave us problems, but we were always ahead in the game.

“I’m really pleased with Ross Mcmillan who had a fantastic game and kept his composure in check whilst Daniel Cameron showed why he remains one of the best players in the game.”

Late goals seal victory for Kingussie

Holders Kingussie also reached the Camanachd Cup semi-finals, but they left it late before beating Caberfeidh 3-1 at Castle Leod.

James Falconer gave the Kings an early lead, before Scott MacPhail levelled for Caberfeidh.

Late goals from skipper James Falconer and substitute Savio Genini won the day.

Kingussie manager Ian Borthwick said: “It took us a while to get the job done, but fair play to Cabers, they played really well.

“We had more pressure, but our keeper probably had more saves to make.

“I was just so glad to get the second goal because Caberfeidh were quite dangerous on the break.

“We played well at back, where Kieran Macpherson was excellent with his ability to win possession and his hitting.

“The middle of the park was good ,too, but our forwards just couldn’t get going.”

The tie between Kyles Athletic and Lovat was put back a week following a bereavement.

Skye boost Premiership survival hopes

Skye’s quest to remain in the Mowi Premiership received a major boost when the Islanders beat an understrength Newtonmore side 2-1 in Portree.

More’s Drew MacDonald scored the only goal of the first half, but Ross Gordon then levelled for Skye with a strike from distance.

Two of Skye’s most promising youth players were involved in the 84th-minute winner with debutant Seonaidh-Alex MacLeod playing a part in the build-up before Archie Millar, grandson of the late Skye stalwart Donnie Martin, crashed a wonderful shot high into the net from wide on the right.

Skye manager Kenny MacLeod said: “The boys realised at the interval that the first half performance was nowhere near good enough and they deserve great credit for the character they showed in the second half to put that right and that is what won us the game.

“Our target at the start of the season was 12 points, and we now have 10 with half the games remaining, and that shows the levels we are achieving.”

Glenurquhart lead National Division

Glenurquhart go top of the Mowi National Division after Ryan Porter’s hat-trick helped them to a 4-1 win at Col Glen.

Daniel MacLean got the other, with Andrew MacVicar countering for Col Glen, who had Jamie MacVicar sent off.

Previous leaders Lochaber were toppled 5-0 at neighbours Fort William. Victor Smith and Lachie Shaw both scored twice with Bryan Simpson getting the other.

Inveraray’s promotion chances were lifted when they came from behind to defeat Kilmallie 2-1 at the Winterton. Calum MacDougall put the visitors ahead, but Campbell Watt and substitute Craig Taylor secured victory.

Elsewhere, the English Shinty Association’s dreams of reaching the MKM Building Supplies Oban Bullough Cup Final were shattered when Roddy MacColl’s treble helped Kyles Athletic seconds to a 6-1 win.

Kyles will play the Glasgow Mid Argyll colts in the final, as Ross Brown scored for the 10th successive match to send his team on their way to a 5-0 victory over Kilmory.