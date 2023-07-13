Car park upgrade at Raigmore Hospital to begin – with virtual appointments rolled out to ease pressure

Virtual appointments are being set up to reduce the number of patients travelling to Inverness while upgrades are carried out in the car park.

Raigmore Hospital’s car park is being upgraded, with the site completely resurfacing and new lighting and CCTV installed.

Work is due to begin on July 31 and is expected to take 18 weeks – up until early November.

NHS Highland has advised patients and visitors that parking will be limited – and to reduce that pressure, they are scheduling virtual Near Me appointments where appropriate.

The current car park has more than 1,100 spaces, but as the works progress this will be reduced.

Due to this, car parking attendants will be on-site to direct staff and visitors, as they will be working with a “much-reduced number of spaces for a number of weeks”.

A spokeswoman for NHS Highland confirmed that work on the car parks would not impact emergency access for ambulances.

NHS Highland also suggests staff and visitors leave their vehicles at home if they can or use public transport.

Stagecoach operates buses to and from the hospital and city centre regularly.

A spokeswoman said: “We are sorry for the temporary disruption and inconvenience this will cause but the work will bring much-needed improvements to our car park.”