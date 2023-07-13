Car park upgrade at Raigmore Hospital to begin – with virtual appointments rolled out to ease pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Car park upgrade at Raigmore Hospital to begin – with virtual appointments rolled out to ease pressure

Work to resurface the 1,100 space car park at the hospital will mean capacity is greatly reduced during the 18-week project.

By Ross Hempseed
Raigmore Hospital.
Parking spaces at Raigmore Hospital will be reduced due to resurfacing works. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Virtual appointments are being set up to reduce the number of patients travelling to Inverness while upgrades are carried out in the car park.

Raigmore Hospital’s car park is being upgraded, with the site completely resurfacing and new lighting and CCTV installed.

Work is due to begin on July 31 and is expected to take 18 weeks – up until early November.

NHS Highland has advised patients and visitors that parking will be limited – and to reduce that pressure, they are scheduling virtual Near Me appointments where appropriate.

The current car park has more than 1,100 spaces, but as the works progress this will be reduced.

Cars parked at Raigmore Hospital.
There are currently more than 1,100 car parking spaces at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Due to this, car parking attendants will be on-site to direct staff and visitors, as they will be working with a “much-reduced number of spaces for a number of weeks”.

A spokeswoman for NHS Highland confirmed that work on the car parks would not impact emergency access for ambulances.

NHS Highland also suggests staff and visitors leave their vehicles at home if they can or use public transport.

Stagecoach operates buses to and from the hospital and city centre regularly.

A spokeswoman said: “We are sorry for the temporary disruption and inconvenience this will cause but the work will bring much-needed improvements to our car park.”

More from Transport

James Buchan has been sharing his difficulties with Moray's bus service. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Partially sighted pensioner with learning difficulty left waiting on Moray bus for four hours
The RNLI are part of the multi-agency talks about the Kessock Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Kessock Bridge reopens to traffic following police incident
CR0039753 Academy Street, Inverness on which Highland Council are considering banning private vehicles. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Is a low emission zone in the pipeline for Inverness city centre?
Taxi rank outside Aberdeen Airport. Image: Google Maps.
'Best idea I have heard for a long time': Readers react to new 'hopper'…
Taxi rank at Aberdeen International Airport, Dyce, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen entrepreneur launches 'hopper' service from airport to combat taxi queues
The northbound carriageway of the A96 will be down to one lane near the Tavelty junction next week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Section of A96 near Kintore to close for essential drainage works
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Davy Macpherson, his son David and friend Laurence at Tiree Music Festival. Image: Davy Macpherson.
'We travelled 150 miles for Tiree Music Festival but refuse to let cancellation dampen…
New ticket machines have appeared at Rose Street Retail Park car park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Voluntary Highland parking charges pull in £165k in two years
Skye Bridge connects Skye and the mainland.
Skye Bridge to close for five nights for road surfacing