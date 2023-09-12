New event launched to honour the legacy of north-east writer Flora Garry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New event launched to honour the legacy of north-east writer Flora Garry

The Doric Board is determined to highlight the work of the Doric poet who only started publishing her work when she was an OAP.

By Neil Drysdale
Flora Garry
Flora Garry was one of the great Doric writers of the 20th century.

And now, plans to stage a new event inspired by her life and work have been announced by the Doric Board.

The organisation has announced the creation of The Flora Garry Lecture, in memory of the acclaimed New Deer-born poet, who died in 2000 at the age of 99.

From the farming lands of Buchan and with a strong family heritage of writing, Flora was a prolific writer for most of her life, but was a pensioner before her poetry appeared in book form with the publication of her first work Bennygoak and Other Poems in 1974.

Darryl Peers: The north-east’s literary culture is so much more than Sunset Song and we must work to keep it alive

Native Doric brought Flora into her own

Although a gifted writer in English, it was her native Doric which brought her into her own and enabled her to express herself in her “Mither Tongue.”

The lecture, which will be attended by Flora’s granddaughter and other family members, will examine her contribution to north-east and Scottish literature.

It is a Doric Board initiative spearheaded by RGU Professor Peter Reid who regards it as a natural progression of his 2015 public lecture which he delivered in Doric.

In addition to his keynote address, the evening entitled The Hairst will also feature a welcome from Doric Board chairwoman Frieda Morrison and the screening of a collage of north-east films from her personal archive.

peter Reid
RGU Professor Peter Reid is a great admirer of Doric poet Flora Garry.

‘Time is right to add something new’

Prof Reid said: “For the past few years, The Doric Board has been busy sowing seeds and supporting an array of projects, so the time is right to add something new which recognises our cultural presence in the past, present and future.

“Flora Garry is one of our great pre-eminent poets and to memorialise her through this project is an excellent way of celebrating the contribution of a very modest and talented woman, whilst celebrating her role as a woman writing in Doric.”

The Hairst event will take place in The Church Centre in New Deer on September 29. The free evening will begin at 7pm.

To find out more about the board, visit doricboard.com or email info@doricboard.com

