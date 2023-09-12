New event launched to honour the legacy of north-east writer Flora Garry

Flora Garry was one of the most important Doric writers of the 20th century.

And now, plans to stage a new event inspired by her life and work have been announced by the Doric Board.

The organisation has announced the creation of The Flora Garry Lecture, in memory of the acclaimed New Deer-born poet, who died in 2000 at the age of 99.

From the farming lands of Buchan and with a strong family heritage of writing, Flora was a prolific writer for most of her life, but was a pensioner before her poetry appeared in book form with the publication of her first work Bennygoak and Other Poems in 1974.

Native Doric brought Flora into her own

Although a gifted writer in English, it was her native Doric which brought her into her own and enabled her to express herself in her “Mither Tongue.”

The lecture, which will be attended by Flora’s granddaughter and other family members, will examine her contribution to north-east and Scottish literature.

It is a Doric Board initiative spearheaded by RGU Professor Peter Reid who regards it as a natural progression of his 2015 public lecture which he delivered in Doric.

In addition to his keynote address, the evening entitled The Hairst will also feature a welcome from Doric Board chairwoman Frieda Morrison and the screening of a collage of north-east films from her personal archive.

‘Time is right to add something new’

Prof Reid said: “For the past few years, The Doric Board has been busy sowing seeds and supporting an array of projects, so the time is right to add something new which recognises our cultural presence in the past, present and future.

“Flora Garry is one of our great pre-eminent poets and to memorialise her through this project is an excellent way of celebrating the contribution of a very modest and talented woman, whilst celebrating her role as a woman writing in Doric.”

The Hairst event will take place in The Church Centre in New Deer on September 29. The free evening will begin at 7pm.

To find out more about the board, visit doricboard.com or email info@doricboard.com