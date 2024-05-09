North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Winners unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Winners unveiled

Read on to find out who was cream of the crop at last night's big ceremony at Meldrum House Country Hotel.

By Keith Findlay
l-r Waitrose executive chef Martyn Lee, Opportunity North East chief executive Jennifer Craw, Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen and Jimmy Buchan, of Amity Fish Company, which won team of the year at last night's North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards at Meldrum House Hotel.
l-r Waitrose executive chef Martyn Lee, Opportunity North East chief executive Jennifer Craw, Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen and Jimmy Buchan, of Amity Fish Company, which won team of the year at last night's North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards at Meldrum House Hotel. Image: Opportunity North East

Outstanding examples of food and drink innovation across the north-east were celebrated at the industry’s ‘Oscars’ in Aberdeenshire last night.

There were also honours for team and rising star of the year.

The 2024 North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards showcased successes in the vital growth sector, as well as recognising investment in people, products and processes.

Held annually, the prestigious awards are organised by economic development organisation Opportunity North East (One) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council.

230-plus industry professionals celebrate success at Meldrum House

Last night’s ceremony at Meldrum House Country Hotel, near Oldmeldrum, was attended by more than 230 industry professionals.

It was hosted by food and drink writer and broadcaster Aleesha Hansel.

The award for best new product went to Aberdeen-based Singularity Hot Sauce Co.

Mark McAulay’s concoctions have been a big hit with folk who like their food extra spicy ever since he launched his business in November 2019.

It was his Buffalo Hot Sauce that won him and his firm the top product gong last night.

Mark McAuley, of Singularity Sauce Co.
Mark McAuley, of Singularity Sauce Co. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Drink honours went to Burnside Brewery, of Laurencekirk, and Little Brown Dog Spirits – based near Kemnay.

Burnside’s Wayfinder lager triumphed in the low or no alcohol category, while Little Brown Dog was named best drink product overall for its Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin.

Reynolds Cocktails, based near Clinterty, and Aberdeen firm AGD Duff & Partners scooped honours in the best young business and business growth categories respectively.

Chris Reynolds, of Reynolds Cocktails.
Chris Reynolds, of Reynolds Cocktails. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Elsewhere, there were honours for Peterhead-based Amity Fish Company – team of the year – and Buckie company Associated Seafoods, which was recognised for innovation.

The rising star accolade went to Fraser Chapman, of Thainstone-based farmers’ co-operative ANM Group.

And Peterhead’s inaugural SeaFest event was named best food and drink experience.

Steve Lewis, co-owner and head brewer at Burnside Brewery, in Laurencekirk, winner in the best new low or no alcohol drink category.
Steve Lewis, co-owner and head brewer at Burnside Brewery, in Laurencekirk, winner in the best new low or no alcohol drink category. Image: Opportunity North East

One food, drink and agriculture board chairman Stanley Morrice said: “Food and drink manufacturing and production are at the heart of north-east Scotland’s economy and have a vital role to play in driving growth, productivity and providing high-skills jobs.

“These awards recognise the success of committed and talented people and teams across the sector.

“I congratulate all the finalists and winners on their achievements in the past year.”

North-east food and drink sector worth £2.2bn annually

Aberdeenshire Council infrastructure services committee chairman Alan Turner said: “For many years now these awards have helped showcase the very best north-east food and drink producers, successfully raising the profile of their businesses and products to local and national markets.

“Each year, the north-east of Scotland economy is massively bolstered by £2.2 billion, thanks to its tremendous food and drink production.

“Not only that, the sector continues to support around 22,000 jobs across the region.”

Peterhead's SeaFest event
Peterhead’s SeaFest event was named best food and drink experience. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Councillor Turner added: “The food and drink awards play an important role in celebrating local businesses and key figures within the industry who, despite all the challenges facing them – such as ongoing energy and supply costs – continue driving innovation and business growth.”

The awards dinner also saw Martyn Lee, executive chef for Waitrose, and Alison Hargreaves from Young’s Seafood share insights on the importance of supply chains.

North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards host Aleesha Hansel.
North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards host Aleesha Hansel. Image: Opportunity North East

Full list of winners at North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards

  • Best young business – Reynolds Cocktails
  • Business growth – AGD Duff & Partners
  • Most innovative business – Associated Seafoods
  • Best new product – Singularity Sauce Co’s Buffalo Hot Sauce
  • Best new drink (low or no alcohol) – Wayfinder, from Burnside Brewery
  • Best new drink overall – Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin, Unlimited Edition, from Little Brown Dog Spirits
  • Team of the year – Amity Fish Company
  • Rising star of the year – Fraser Chapman, ANM Group
  • Best food and drink experience – SeaFest, Peterhead

