North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Winners unveiled

Outstanding examples of food and drink innovation across the north-east were celebrated at the industry’s ‘Oscars’ in Aberdeenshire last night.

There were also honours for team and rising star of the year.

The 2024 North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards showcased successes in the vital growth sector, as well as recognising investment in people, products and processes.

Held annually, the prestigious awards are organised by economic development organisation Opportunity North East (One) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council.

230-plus industry professionals celebrate success at Meldrum House

Last night’s ceremony at Meldrum House Country Hotel, near Oldmeldrum, was attended by more than 230 industry professionals.

It was hosted by food and drink writer and broadcaster Aleesha Hansel.

The award for best new product went to Aberdeen-based Singularity Hot Sauce Co.

Mark McAulay’s concoctions have been a big hit with folk who like their food extra spicy ever since he launched his business in November 2019.

It was his Buffalo Hot Sauce that won him and his firm the top product gong last night.

Drink honours went to Burnside Brewery, of Laurencekirk, and Little Brown Dog Spirits – based near Kemnay.

Burnside’s Wayfinder lager triumphed in the low or no alcohol category, while Little Brown Dog was named best drink product overall for its Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin.

Reynolds Cocktails, based near Clinterty, and Aberdeen firm AGD Duff & Partners scooped honours in the best young business and business growth categories respectively.

Elsewhere, there were honours for Peterhead-based Amity Fish Company – team of the year – and Buckie company Associated Seafoods, which was recognised for innovation.

The rising star accolade went to Fraser Chapman, of Thainstone-based farmers’ co-operative ANM Group.

And Peterhead’s inaugural SeaFest event was named best food and drink experience.

One food, drink and agriculture board chairman Stanley Morrice said: “Food and drink manufacturing and production are at the heart of north-east Scotland’s economy and have a vital role to play in driving growth, productivity and providing high-skills jobs.

“These awards recognise the success of committed and talented people and teams across the sector.

“I congratulate all the finalists and winners on their achievements in the past year.”

North-east food and drink sector worth £2.2bn annually

Aberdeenshire Council infrastructure services committee chairman Alan Turner said: “For many years now these awards have helped showcase the very best north-east food and drink producers, successfully raising the profile of their businesses and products to local and national markets.

“Each year, the north-east of Scotland economy is massively bolstered by £2.2 billion, thanks to its tremendous food and drink production.

“Not only that, the sector continues to support around 22,000 jobs across the region.”

Councillor Turner added: “The food and drink awards play an important role in celebrating local businesses and key figures within the industry who, despite all the challenges facing them – such as ongoing energy and supply costs – continue driving innovation and business growth.”

The awards dinner also saw Martyn Lee, executive chef for Waitrose, and Alison Hargreaves from Young’s Seafood share insights on the importance of supply chains.

Full list of winners at North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards