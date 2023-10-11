Harbour Galley restaurant could be forced to close amid alcohol license row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harbour Galley restaurant could be forced to close amid alcohol license row

Banff seafood restaurant could shut as it battles with Aberdeenshire Council to secure a license to serve alcohol.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Popular restaurant could be forced to close after Christmas Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Popular seafood restaurant The Harbour Galley could be forced to close amid a row over securing an alcohol license.

The business, previously known as Galley in Whitehills, recently reopened under new management.

However less than two months since opening – and despite a “fairly successful” start – owner, Dean Clark, fears he could be forced to close the doors after Christmas.

The 27-year-old told the P&J that although he submitted the paperwork for a licence transfer as soon as he acquired the premises, the council replied that “the time for approval had lapsed”.

“Nothing council could do”

“We opened on July 27 and applied for a licence transfer from the previous owner around that time,” said Dean, who bought the restaurant shortly after moving to Ladybridge in April.

“I asked for an update on the process in August, but unfortunately the licensing standards officer dealing with my request was on holiday until the end of that month.

“By the time the officer was back from their holiday, Aberdeenshire Council said that the time for the licence transfer had lapsed, so there was nothing they could do.”

Dean opened the Harbour Galley in July and has been fighting for a licence. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council insisted that the restaurant owner had not submitted his request in time.

A spokesperson said: “Mr Clark failed to lodge his application within the timescale set out in the Licensing (Scotland) Act 2005, despite appropriate guidance having been provided to him in good time by the Licensing Standards Officer.

Council “provided advice”

“In responding to representations, The Licensing Board, has made its position clear to Mr Clark and has provided advice to him on what is required to enable the premises to sell alcohol in the future.”

They continued: “The business can still trade, the only restriction being that no alcohol can be sold or supplied without the appropriate licence being in place.

“Mr Clark could apply for Occasional Licences to sell alcohol until a new licence is in place or could, as he has been doing, allow patrons to bring their own alcohol.”

A financial struggle

Dean added that he was told he will need to apply for a new licence, which can take up to six months to be approved and cost up to £7,000 – a much bigger expenditure than the £220 fee required for a licence transfer.

If unable to sell alcohol, The Harbour Galley is struggling financially and will face closure if the issue cannot be solved.

Dead continued: “The restaurant has been fairly successful as we have many regulars and get quite a few tourists. I should be making profit now and I’m not even breaking even. I had to let go a lot of staff because I couldn’t afford paying them.

“We had 10 to 11 staff members when we opened the restaurant but only keep four now. Also, some customers are saying they will not come back until we have an alcohol licence.”

Seeking authorities’ help

Dean has desperately asked all Aberdeenshire councillors for help and has also emailed the SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast Karen Adam.

Two politicians have replied to him, Conservative and Unionist MP for Banff and Buchan David Duguid and councillor for Banff and District Stewart Adams.

“I had a meeting with Mr Duguid yesterday and got another one with Mr Adams today, so hopefully they can help me with my problem,” Dean said.

The Harbour Galley could shut down in January if the issue is not solved. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“If we don’t get the licence approved this will mean we will have to close in January, right after the Christmas period.”

MSP Karen Adam said: “With regards to licensing, having been a member of the central licensing board prior to being elected as an MSP, I can attest that there are clear and strict guidelines that the board must follow.”

She continued: “If Dean is concerned that these guidelines were not followed, I will support his enquiry into this, and I ask him to follow the process above for an urgent response.”

