MV Corran to return to service on October 23 after more than a year out of action

The MV Corran is expected to return to service in the next two weeks after more than a year out of action.

Highland Council provided an update on the ferry service, which has been plagued by numerous issues in recent years.

The main vessel, MV Corran, has been out of action for more than a year due to various technical faults but there is hope for a long-awaited return later this month.

The council says the ferry is due to return to service on Monday, October 23, pending all sea trials and certification.

This will be welcome news to residents who rely on the Scotland’s busiest ferry service but have been frustrated over its reliability.

Corran Ferry due to return on October 23

Currently, the service is reduced to foot passengers only with all vehicles forced to travel around Loch Linnhe adding more than an hour to journey times.

The return of the MV Corran could be the end to supple chain issues as larger vehicles were prohibited on the backup vessel, Maid of Glencoul.

Both vessels are more than 20 years ago, with the Maid approaching 50 years old and as a result both have developed persistent issues which come with aging ferries.

However, the MV Corran will not be in service during the school holidays or the popular Mull Rally.

People planning to attend the rally, which takes place from October 13-15, are being asked to plan ahead.