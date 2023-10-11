MV Corran to return to service on October 23 after more than a year out of action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MV Corran to return to service on October 23 after more than a year out of action

Highland Council says it expects the vessel to begin operations in the next two weeks.

By Ross Hempseed
MV Corran. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
MV Corran. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The MV Corran is expected to return to service in the next two weeks after more than a year out of action.

Highland Council provided an update on the ferry service, which has been plagued by numerous issues in recent years.

The main vessel, MV Corran, has been out of action for more than a year due to various technical faults but there is hope for a long-awaited return later this month.

The council says the ferry is due to return to service on Monday, October 23, pending all sea trials and certification.

This will be welcome news to residents who rely on the Scotland’s busiest ferry service but have been frustrated over its reliability.

Corran Ferry due to return on October 23

Currently, the service is reduced to foot passengers only with all vehicles forced to travel around Loch Linnhe adding more than an hour to journey times.

The return of the MV Corran could be the end to supple chain issues as larger vehicles were prohibited on the backup vessel, Maid of Glencoul.

Both vessels are more than 20 years ago, with the Maid approaching 50 years old and as a result both have developed persistent issues which come with aging ferries.

However, the MV Corran will not be in service during the school holidays or the popular Mull Rally.

People planning to attend the rally, which takes place from October 13-15, are being asked to plan ahead.

