Midwives hired at Dr Gray’s in bid to get maternity services back to full health

The midwifery team at Dr Gray’s hospital is set to expand in a bid to boost Elgin’s maternity services.

The recruitment drive comes after a scheme announced to fully expand services for Elgin, Moray and Inverness parents by the end of 2026.

Three additional senior midwives will be recruited to the facility to ensure that there was always be a member of staff to attend to birthing related visits across the area.

Dr Gray’s will also take on two new graduate midwives which they hope to double after they recruit a further two in the coming months.

Jacqueline Keddie, who was recently appointed lead midwife for Moray was delighted at the news of her new additions.

She said: “We cover a vast area across Moray and Banff so the increase in members of staff will be hugely helpful.

“I was really pleased with the response to the job adverts and I think that’s reflective of folk feeling motivated by the opportunities ahead.

“They know they can be part of positive change as we work towards the development of a sustainable, consultant-led unit at the hospital.”

Selling the Moray lifestyle

The news comes after programme director of NHS Grampian, Jane Gill, announced a recruitment drive of nearly 100 extra maternity staff earlier this month.

The major recruitment drive is needed across Moray and Inverness as part of a new model of care across both units.

It means Raigmore, which is receiving a £5 million refurbishment as part of the project, has to be able to handle the extra capacity in the short-term.

A marketing campaign is also due to be launched later this month in order to sell the lifestyle in the region and promote the possible future career options.

‘Potential to grow and develop services together’

Gill, who had two babies at Dr Gray’s herself, said: “The key challenge for us is going to be recruitment and having the staff in place.

“Recruitment has started and we have a huge marketing campaign starting in late October with a new website to really promote it.

“There are two things we want to do, the first is to really promote what Moray and the Highlands have as an area to live in.

“And the second is around the career options. Dr Gray’s has a fantastic whole-hospital experience and there’s the potential to grow and develop the services together.

“It’s obviously still in easy reach of Aberdeen and Inverness too and we are looking at offering flexible working and other different things too.

“It’s going to be really difficult, we can’t underestimate that. The lifestyle is amazing so if we can combine that with professional development then that’s the way we’ve got to do it.

“We’re offering more than a job.”