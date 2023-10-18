Midwives hired at Dr Gray’s in bid to get maternity services back to full health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midwives hired at Dr Gray’s in bid to get maternity services back to full health

The recruitment drive comes after a scheme announced to fully expand services for Moray and Inverness parents by the end of 2026.

By Graham Fleming
Charlotte and Dawn pose as new midwifes at Dr Gray's hospital.

The midwifery team at Dr Gray’s hospital is set to expand in a bid to boost Elgin’s maternity services.

The recruitment drive comes after a scheme announced to fully expand services for Elgin, Moray and Inverness parents by the end of 2026.

Three additional senior midwives will be recruited to the facility to ensure that there was always be a member of staff to attend to birthing related visits across the area.

Charlotte poses after being named Dr Gray’s latest addition to the midwifery team.

Dr Gray’s will also take on two new graduate midwives which they hope to double after they recruit a further two in the coming months.

Jacqueline Keddie, who was recently appointed lead midwife for Moray was delighted at the news of her new additions.

She said: “We cover a vast area across Moray and Banff so the increase in members of staff will be hugely helpful.

“I was really pleased with the response to the job adverts and I think that’s reflective of folk feeling motivated by the opportunities ahead.

“They know they can be part of positive change as we work towards the development of a sustainable, consultant-led unit at the hospital.”

Selling the Moray lifestyle

The news comes after programme director of NHS Grampian, Jane Gill, announced a recruitment drive of nearly 100 extra maternity staff earlier this month.

The major recruitment drive is needed across Moray and Inverness as part of a new model of care across both units.

It means Raigmore, which is receiving a £5 million refurbishment as part of the project, has to be able to handle the extra capacity in the short-term.

A marketing campaign is also due to be launched later this month in order to sell the lifestyle in the region and promote the possible future career options.

‘Potential to grow and develop services together’

Gill, who had two babies at Dr Gray’s herself, said: “The key challenge for us is going to be recruitment and having the staff in place.

“Recruitment has started and we have a huge marketing campaign starting in late October with a new website to really promote it.

Maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.

“There are two things we want to do, the first is to really promote what Moray and the Highlands have as an area to live in.

“And the second is around the career options. Dr Gray’s has a fantastic whole-hospital experience and there’s the potential to grow and develop the services together.

“It’s obviously still in easy reach of Aberdeen and Inverness too and we are looking at offering flexible working and other different things too.

“It’s going to be really difficult, we can’t underestimate that. The lifestyle is amazing so if we can combine that with professional development then that’s the way we’ve got to do it.

“We’re offering more than a job.”

