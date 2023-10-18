Whisky Mash Aberdeen: The local drinks to expect at this year’s festival — plus all you need to know

Spirit fans rejoice, for Aberdeen’s only homegrown local whisky festival Whisky Mash is returning to the city next weekend.

Taking place at the Station Hotel on Saturday, October 28, it will be the biggest installment to date with more than 55 brands being showcased — including Wemyss Malts, Glengoyne, and Kingsbarns Whisky.

And that is all thanks to the event’s hosts, the team at CASC Bar.

There are two sessions running on the day from noon to 3.30pm, and 4.30pm to 8pm with tickets costing £43.57 (including booking fees and tax).

Not only will a ticket grant you access to unlimited samples of spirits on the day (within reason), but also a branded Glencairn glass, money off food and drinks at CASC Bar, and much more.

But let’s get into what local spirit brands you might spot at Whisky Mash if you stop by, shall we?

Little Brown Dog, Fetternear

Little Brown Dog Spirits is an independent bottler and micro distillery based in Aberdeenshire.

Co-owners Andrew Smith and Chris Reid formed the company in 2018 and distill and bottle on site, but be sure to ask the team all about the brand’s history and aims at the festival.

Glenglassaugh, Banff

Glenglassaugh has a treat in store for festivalgoers. That’s right, the brand will have its spirit portfolio on offer for visitors to sample.

Choose from Sandend, Portsoy and Glenglassaugh 12 Years Old — my favourite of the three…

The Glendronach, Huntly

The GlenDronach Distillery is one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland, and has been dedicated to creating the finest, richly-sherried single malts for almost 200 years.

The hallmark of its craft is the marriage of Highland spirit with the finest Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain.

Benriach, Speyside

Benriach was built by founder John Duff in 1998, and it stands on the site of the old Riach farm in north Speyside drawing water from a mineral-rich aquifer, deep beneath the distillery.

Under the guidance of master blender Dr Rachel Barrie, the team creates some of the richest, most multi-layered whiskies in Speyside.

Still Spirited, Peterhead

The idea for Still Spirited was born when Paul Allan, the managing director of bakery chain Murdoch Allan, decided to try his hand at distilling, and successfully created a vodka and gin.

Both products will be on offer at Whisky Mash. But having proved increasingly popular, be sure to buy a sample or bottle early doors during your session.

Benromach, Forres

The core Benromach range of subtly smoky single malts are matured in the finest quality first-fill casks.

From a 10 Year Old to a 40 Year Old, as well as Peat Smoke and Organic, you’ll have to put one or several to the test.

You’ll also spot Elgin-based Gordon & MacPhail and Glen Moray, and Aberlour’s The Glenallachie.

For more information on Whisky Mash and to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/whisky-mash-2023-tickets-700774815337