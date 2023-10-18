Whisky Mash Aberdeen: The local drinks to expect at this year’s festival — plus all you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Whisky Mash Aberdeen: The local drinks to expect at this year’s festival — plus all you need to know

There are two sessions running throughout the day-long festival from noon to 3.30pm, and 4.30pm to 8pm.

People talking ad laughing at the Whisky Mash
Whisky Mash takes place next weekend. Image: Supplied by CASC
By Karla Sinclair

Spirit fans rejoice, for Aberdeen’s only homegrown local whisky festival Whisky Mash is returning to the city next weekend.

Taking place at the Station Hotel on Saturday, October 28, it will be the biggest installment to date with more than 55 brands being showcased — including Wemyss Malts, Glengoyne, and Kingsbarns Whisky.

And that is all thanks to the event’s hosts, the team at CASC Bar.

A group of people holding whisky glasses
Expect Little Brown Dog Spirits, Glen Moray, and more. Image: Supplied by CASC

There are two sessions running on the day from noon to 3.30pm, and 4.30pm to 8pm with tickets costing £43.57 (including booking fees and tax).

Not only will a ticket grant you access to unlimited samples of spirits on the day (within reason), but also a branded Glencairn glass, money off food and drinks at CASC Bar, and much more.

But let’s get into what local spirit brands you might spot at Whisky Mash if you stop by, shall we?

Little Brown Dog, Fetternear

Little Brown Dog Spirits is an independent bottler and micro distillery based in Aberdeenshire.

Co-owners Andrew Smith and Chris Reid formed the company in 2018 and distill and bottle on site, but be sure to ask the team all about the brand’s history and aims at the festival.

LBD Gin
The business was launched in 2018. Image: Supplied by Little Brown Dog

Glenglassaugh, Banff

Glenglassaugh has a treat in store for festivalgoers. That’s right, the brand will have its spirit portfolio on offer for visitors to sample.

Choose from Sandend, Portsoy and Glenglassaugh 12 Years Old — my favourite of the three…

The Glenglassaugh core range.
The Glenglassaugh core range. Image: Supplied by Glenglassaugh

The Glendronach, Huntly

The GlenDronach Distillery is one of the oldest licensed distilleries in Scotland, and has been dedicated to creating the finest, richly-sherried single malts for almost 200 years.

The hallmark of its craft is the marriage of Highland spirit with the finest Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía in Spain.

Glendronach bottles lined up on a bar
Is Glendronach a tipple you’d be sampling? Image: Supplied by Brown-Forman

Benriach, Speyside

Benriach was built by founder John Duff in 1998, and it stands on the site of the old Riach farm in north Speyside drawing water from a mineral-rich aquifer, deep beneath the distillery.

Under the guidance of master blender Dr Rachel Barrie, the team creates some of the richest, most multi-layered whiskies in Speyside.

Benriach whisky with a meal
Benriach whiskies are rich and multi-layered. Image: Supplied by Benriach/Julie Lin

Still Spirited, Peterhead

The idea for Still Spirited was born when Paul Allan, the managing director of bakery chain Murdoch Allan, decided to try his hand at distilling, and successfully created a vodka and gin.

Both products will be on offer at Whisky Mash. But having proved increasingly popular, be sure to buy a sample or bottle early doors during your session.

Still Spirited scottish vodka bottles
Still Spirited. Image: Supplied by Korero

Benromach, Forres

The core Benromach range of subtly smoky single malts are matured in the finest quality first-fill casks.

From a 10 Year Old to a 40 Year Old, as well as Peat Smoke and Organic, you’ll have to put one or several to the test.

A man holding a bottle of Benromach 15 Year Old
Benromach 15 Year Old. Image: Supplied by Benromach and Hackstons

You’ll also spot Elgin-based Gordon & MacPhail and Glen Moray, and Aberlour’s The Glenallachie.

For more information on Whisky Mash and to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/whisky-mash-2023-tickets-700774815337

