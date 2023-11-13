See INSIDE £30k ‘eight-bedroom’ Fraserburgh property featuring damp, mould and damage to walls and doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

See INSIDE £30k ‘eight-bedroom’ Fraserburgh property featuring damp, mould and damage to walls and doors

Images give sneak peek as Broch bargain hunters warned over property's ‘very poor condition’ inside and out.

By Graham Fleming
Castle Street Fraserburgh mould
Mould has seeped into one of the doors on 57 Castle Street. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Interior photographs of an eight-bedroom property in Fraserburgh on sale for only £30,000 have been revealed.

Property buyers looking for a bargain in the Broch were shocked last month when Aberdeenshire Council listed the vacant plot at a staggeringly low price.

For £30,000 the full offering contains two semi-detached buildings which have been configured to provide four residential apartments with a total of eight different bedrooms.

Fraserburgh Castle Street
Aberdeenshire council warned buyers the property is in ‘very poor condition’. Image: Google Maps.
57-59 Castle Street Site Plan
This unique property includes two semi detached buildings. 59 which contains three two-bedroom flats, and 57 which is attached to the south side of the main building. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

But new photographs shown of the interior may reveal the reason for the cut-price deal.

The snaps show evidence of destruction in windows and doors, mould and damp in walls and even caved-in ceilings.

Extent of damage revealed

 

57 Castle Street hallway
Severe damage to the walls and ceilings are visible from the hallways of 57 Castle Street. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Fraserburgh Castle Street window smashed
Windows have also been shattered and boarded up. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Fraserburgh Castle Street
Doors and walls have also been neglected. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Castle Street mould
Mould and damage to the doors are visible on the 59C building. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Despite the problems evident with the eight-bedroom property in Fraserburgh, the sheer value on offer here may still prove tempting to those looking for a challenge however.

With four separate apartments, each boasting two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom – buyers would do well to find any more for their money.

The property also has a total site area of over 1,000 square metres with a gross internal area of 262 square metres.

Castle Street toilet
Plumbing has been stripped out and windows have been boarded up in the toilets. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Castle Street toilet.
Mould has also found its way into the toilets. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Project for ambitious buyers?

Location is an asset

The location of Fraserburgh may also come as a positive to potential buyers.

The site is in a picturesque location at the north end of Castle Street at its junction with Bath Street, Barrowgate Road and Quarry Street.

Would-be residents would also have easy access to both the coast and to the town centre.

Commuters also enjoy short road links to Both Aberdeen and Peterhead via the A90 trunk road.

Interested parties are encouraged to get in contact with Aberdeenshire Council on email at estates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or on phone at 01467 469261.

Portsoy church could become huge dream home and new bath showroom at Haudagain roundabout

 

More from News

Donald Trump Jr in court with his legal team (Adam Gray/Pool/AP)
Donald Trump Jr praises father’s property exploits in civil fraud trial
Schuh is getting ready to open another store in Inverness.
Opening plans revealed for Schuh's second Inverness store
Inverness will see a more traditional Hogmanay this New Year as the council announced the Red Hot Highland Fling will be replaced by a Ceilidh. Picture: Paul Campbell
Start time, entry fee and acts: All you need to know as Inverness 'returns…
Outside of Burger King in Berryden, Aberdeen.
A Whopper of a deal: Kids meals for £1 launched at Burger King in…
Environmental health worker Ashley Dale, 28, was shot with a Skorpion machine gun in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year after an alleged feud between the men accused of her murder and her partner Lee Harrison (Family handout/PA)
Defendants in Ashley Dale murder trial were ‘bunch of stoners’, court told
Sergeant Matt Ratana’s partner Su Bushby after the inquest into his death (Jamie Lashmar/PA)
Partner of shot sergeant criticises officers’ ‘catalogue of serious failings’
Rescue of Fiona the lonliest sheep beamed around the world.
Fiona the world's loneliest sheep becomes 'bigger than Dolly'
Workers clearing leaves from a section of the Quoile bridge after flooding (Liam McBurney/PA)
‘Massively urgent’ need for investment in Downpatrick after Quoile Bridge cracks
A telegraph pole down on the Maree Rd, Oranmore, Co Galway (PA)
Work under way to fix power cuts and clear damage caused by Storm Debi
The NHS blood test for Alzheimer's will be easy to administer and more accurate, its backers say. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen drug maker TauRx hails NHS Alzheimer's blood test project