See INSIDE £30k ‘eight-bedroom’ Fraserburgh property featuring damp, mould and damage to walls and doors

Interior photographs of an eight-bedroom property in Fraserburgh on sale for only £30,000 have been revealed.

Property buyers looking for a bargain in the Broch were shocked last month when Aberdeenshire Council listed the vacant plot at a staggeringly low price.

For £30,000 the full offering contains two semi-detached buildings which have been configured to provide four residential apartments with a total of eight different bedrooms.

But new photographs shown of the interior may reveal the reason for the cut-price deal.

The snaps show evidence of destruction in windows and doors, mould and damp in walls and even caved-in ceilings.

Extent of damage revealed

Despite the problems evident with the eight-bedroom property in Fraserburgh, the sheer value on offer here may still prove tempting to those looking for a challenge however.

With four separate apartments, each boasting two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom – buyers would do well to find any more for their money.

The property also has a total site area of over 1,000 square metres with a gross internal area of 262 square metres.

Project for ambitious buyers?

Location is an asset

The location of Fraserburgh may also come as a positive to potential buyers.

The site is in a picturesque location at the north end of Castle Street at its junction with Bath Street, Barrowgate Road and Quarry Street.

Would-be residents would also have easy access to both the coast and to the town centre.

Commuters also enjoy short road links to Both Aberdeen and Peterhead via the A90 trunk road.

Interested parties are encouraged to get in contact with Aberdeenshire Council on email at estates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or on phone at 01467 469261.