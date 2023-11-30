10-year-old AFC fan left “in tears” after cup final tickets revoked weeks before Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10-year-old AFC fan left “in tears” after cup final tickets revoked weeks before Rangers clash

Rick and James Steen were told that because of a lack of 'purchasing history' they wouldn't be attending the League Cup match this month.

By Graham Fleming
James was gutted when he was told his ticket had been cancelled.

A 10-year-old Aberdeen fan was left “in tears” after his cup final tickets were cancelled just weeks away from the match.

Rick Steen, 46, thought he’d “played a blinder” after securing seats for him and his son, James, to attend the League Cup match against Rangers on December 17 – the Dons’ first final in five years.

However, he was soon forced to tell James that their tickets had been revoked.

Dad Rick was hoping to attend the match with his James.

The all-important Hampden showdown against Rangers was set to be James’ first cup final supporting the Dons.

However, Rick noticed two days ago that the payment he made for the tickets had been refunded.

He phoned Aberdeen FC’s ticket office only to be told that because of a lack of purchasing history, his tickets had been cancelled.

‘He was in tears’

Rick, who has lived in Westhill since 1995, said that he “didn’t know how to break the news” to James.

He said: “It was going to be his very first cup final.

“I told the ticket office that I live in Aberdeen. Me and my boy stay in Westhill, he was born there and has been to games before and has an account.

James was set to go to his very first cup final until his tickets were revoked.

“We made such a big deal of getting the tickets, it was part of his Christmas presents.

“We had arranged to get a hotel and we would see his auntie and uncle before we went down. He was so excited.

“When we told him he was in tears.

“He asked us why he couldn’t go and we didn’t know what to say.

“He couldn’t understand why they were being taken away from him since we had already paid for them.

“We are gutted.”

James was set to be gifted the tickets as part of his Christmas presents.

League Cup final ticket troubles

The Pittodrie club was forced to release a statement earlier this month after it was suspected Rangers fans were buying up seats in the Aberdeen end.

Tickets to the final were released on general sale on November 15 but after complaints, they had to switch to a more “stringent” system.

They admitted that they had created “unneeded anxiety” for fans.

It read: “With hindsight, we should have created additional tiers to the sales process before going on general sale.

“Not doing so, has caused unneeded anxiety for our loyal fans. We are very sorry for this error.

“We have standard protocols in place for high-demand fixtures to prevent non-Aberdeen fans from purchasing in the designated Aberdeen fans’ sections.

“However, due to an unfortunate human error in our ticket office, an element of these protocols was missed on this occasion.

“We have stringently checked all purchases made during this window to ensure they are compliant with our normal purchasing criteria, which includes a significant buying history.

“The small number of the ticket purchases, which did not meet these standard protocols, are being deactivated and refunded with immediate effect.”

