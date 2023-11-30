A9 closed due to crash involving car and lorry near Evanton

The A9 Inverness to Thurso road has been closed near Evanton due to a crash this evening.

The incident occurred this evening at around 5.45pm on the A9 near Evanton, and is believed to involve a car and a lorry.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched two appliances to the scene to make the scene safe.

The A9 is currently closed in both directions due to the incident.

A police spokesman: “Around 5.45pm on Thursday, November 30, police were called to the B817 at the A9 near Evanton, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers are at the scene and recovery is being arranged.”

More as we get it.