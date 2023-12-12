Aberdeenshire chipper to hand out free meals for kids during school holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire chipper to hand out free meals for kids during school holidays

The popular Stonehaven chip shop will be handing out free meals to kids this December.

By Graham Fleming
Carron Fish Bar
Carron Fish Bar will be handing out the free meals to kids this December.

An Aberdeenshire chip shop will be giving out free meals for kids this month.

The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven will be handing out the free lunchtime goodies in a bid for a “massive turnout” during the school holidays.

The Allardice Street chipper will be offering up a variety of favourites to locals looking to feed little ones during lunchtime this festive season.

The generous offer will be taking place on Friday December 29 between 12pm and 2pm and includes the following dishes to choose from:

  • Fish and chips
  • Sausage and chips
  • Chicken fillets and chips
  • Chips and cheese
Fish and chips
Youngsters will be able to enjoy delicious fish and chips free of charge. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

‘Lunch is on us’

The fish bar, which is known as the birthplace of the deep-fried Mars bar, took to social media to announce the exciting news.

A post on Facebook read: “With the Christmas holidays in full swing we understand how much kids can eat and snack on, so on Friday December 29 between 12-2pm we are giving away free kids meals.

“So forget the leftover Christmas dinners, get the kids out for a walk and treat them to a free lunch on us.

“We are hoping for a massive turnout so be sure to tell anyone who will be looking after the kids during the holiday period.

“Get the grannies & grandads, mums & dads and child-minders told that the kids lunch is on us.”

Kids at Carron Fish Bar
From left: Ruby Lawrence, four, with her sisters Chloe, 11, and Lily, six at the Carron Fish Bar enjoying the promotion in 2021.

Carron brings popular scheme back

It won’t be the first time the Carron Fish Bar will be deploying the popular scheme.

The Stonehaven chipper previously rolled out free meals back in the 2021 summer school holidays in order to get locals in town enjoying the fresh air.

In a successful roll-out, the establishment saw up to 400 youngsters turn out for the offer.

When they first launched the offer, Carron Fish Bar co-owner, Lorraine Watson said:  “We work with local businesses like the caravan park and the local school, Carronhill School, to make sure everyone knows we are doing it.

“We’re raising funds for the school so we’ll have charity tins on the counter. It doesn’t matter if people don’t donate, but it is there for anyone to do so.

“It is for all children whether they are teenagers, toddlers – it is for them all.”

Aberdeenshire chip shop bosses to hand out free meals to children in bid to support parents through last week of holidays

