Aberdeenshire chipper to hand out free meals for kids during school holidays

An Aberdeenshire chip shop will be giving out free meals for kids this month.

The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven will be handing out the free lunchtime goodies in a bid for a “massive turnout” during the school holidays.

The Allardice Street chipper will be offering up a variety of favourites to locals looking to feed little ones during lunchtime this festive season.

The generous offer will be taking place on Friday December 29 between 12pm and 2pm and includes the following dishes to choose from:

Fish and chips

Sausage and chips

Chicken fillets and chips

Chips and cheese

‘Lunch is on us’

The fish bar, which is known as the birthplace of the deep-fried Mars bar, took to social media to announce the exciting news.

A post on Facebook read: “With the Christmas holidays in full swing we understand how much kids can eat and snack on, so on Friday December 29 between 12-2pm we are giving away free kids meals.

“So forget the leftover Christmas dinners, get the kids out for a walk and treat them to a free lunch on us.

“We are hoping for a massive turnout so be sure to tell anyone who will be looking after the kids during the holiday period.

“Get the grannies & grandads, mums & dads and child-minders told that the kids lunch is on us.”

Carron brings popular scheme back

It won’t be the first time the Carron Fish Bar will be deploying the popular scheme.

The Stonehaven chipper previously rolled out free meals back in the 2021 summer school holidays in order to get locals in town enjoying the fresh air.

In a successful roll-out, the establishment saw up to 400 youngsters turn out for the offer.

When they first launched the offer, Carron Fish Bar co-owner, Lorraine Watson said: “We work with local businesses like the caravan park and the local school, Carronhill School, to make sure everyone knows we are doing it.

“We’re raising funds for the school so we’ll have charity tins on the counter. It doesn’t matter if people don’t donate, but it is there for anyone to do so.

“It is for all children whether they are teenagers, toddlers – it is for them all.”