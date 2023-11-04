Youtuber explains deep-fried Mars bars ‘not approved’ by Mars Bar makers

A shocking revelation has been made by a popular Youtuber saying the deep-fried Mars bar, an Aberdeenshire invention, is not approved by the makers of Mars Bar.

Known unofficially as Scotland’s national dish, the calorie-dense sweet treat was created by John Davie at Carron’s Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Scotland in 1992.

In a video to his YouTube channel, Doug Sharpe, who has nearly 500K subscribers, laid out the history of the deep-fried Mars Bar.

He starts by saying: “Fun fact, Mars does not approve of deep-fried Mars bars because deep-frying a Mars bar goes against their commitment to promote a ‘healthy and active lifestyle‘.”

Mr Sharpe explained that the current owner of Carron’s Fish Bar, Lorraine Watson, wanted to apply for European Protected Status for the chip shop’s invention.

This would have put it on the same level as Parma ham and champagne.

Mr Sharpe said: “She received a letter from Mars’ legal team saying [that] if she were to file for European Protected Status, they would not be able to support her bid as deep-frying a Mars bar goes against their commitment of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Mars Bar does not endorse the deep-fried version

“The legal team also requested that Lorraine put a disclaimer on the chip shop’s menu stating that Mars bar does not endorse or authorize the deep-fried version of their candy bar sold at Lorraine’s shop.”

Since the video was released it has gained more than 620k views and hundreds of comments questioning if a Mars Bar itself is a healthy option.

Comments included: “Man I love eating a Mars bar when I want a healthy snack” and “A Mars bar is one of the most sugar-filled things in the world”.

Carron’s Fish Bar still celebrates its famous invention by flying a banner outside saying: “The Carron Fish Bar (formerly the Haven) Birthplace of the World-Famous Deep-Fried Mars Bar.”

Ms Watson has been asked by both Mars and Aberdeenshire Council to remove the banner but she has refused and it is still up on the side of the chippy.