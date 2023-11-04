Youtuber explains deep-fried Mars bars ‘not approved’ by Mars Bar makers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Youtuber explains deep-fried Mars bars ‘not approved’ by Mars Bar makers

Doug Sharpe laid out the complex history of the famous snack invested in Stonehaven back in 1992.

By Ross Hempseed

A shocking revelation has been made by a popular Youtuber saying the deep-fried Mars bar, an Aberdeenshire invention, is not approved by the makers of Mars Bar.

Known unofficially as Scotland’s national dish, the calorie-dense sweet treat was created by John Davie at Carron’s Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Scotland in 1992.

In a video to his YouTube channel, Doug Sharpe, who has nearly 500K subscribers, laid out the history of the deep-fried Mars Bar.

He starts by saying: “Fun fact, Mars does not approve of deep-fried Mars bars because deep-frying a Mars bar goes against their commitment to promote a ‘healthy and active lifestyle‘.”

Lorraine Watson, owner of Carron’s Fish Bar where the deep-fried Mars Bar was invented. Image: Centre Press.

Mr Sharpe explained that the current owner of Carron’s Fish Bar, Lorraine Watson, wanted to apply for European Protected Status for the chip shop’s invention.

This would have put it on the same level as Parma ham and champagne.
Mr Sharpe said: “She received a letter from Mars’ legal team saying [that] if she were to file for European Protected Status, they would not be able to support her bid as deep-frying a Mars bar goes against their commitment of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Mars Bar does not endorse the deep-fried version

“The legal team also requested that Lorraine put a disclaimer on the chip shop’s menu stating that Mars bar does not endorse or authorize the deep-fried version of their candy bar sold at Lorraine’s shop.”

Since the video was released it has gained more than 620k views and hundreds of comments questioning if a Mars Bar itself is a healthy option.

Comments included: “Man I love eating a Mars bar when I want a healthy snack” and “A Mars bar is one of the most sugar-filled things in the world”.

Carron’s Fish Bar still celebrates its famous invention by flying a banner outside saying: “The Carron Fish Bar (formerly the Haven) Birthplace of the World-Famous Deep-Fried Mars Bar.”

Ms Watson has been asked by both Mars and Aberdeenshire Council to remove the banner but she has refused and it is still up on the side of the chippy.

Deep fried snowballs anyone? Stonehaven chip shop’s new recipe

