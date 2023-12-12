Sugarbird wine bar owner hails Union Terrace Gardens after busy opening fortnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Sugarbird wine bar owner hails Union Terrace Gardens after busy opening fortnight

The venue has been packed with customers in its first two weeks, welcoming tourists and locals.

By Graham Fleming
Alex and Ruth Grahame
Alex and Ruth have been delighted at the reponse to Aberdeen's latest wine bar. Image: Sam Brill/ SugarBird.

Sugarbird founder Alex Grahame has hailed the regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens after the bar’s successful opening two weeks.

The city’s latest wine bar, based in the Burns Pavilion space on Union Terrace, opened its doors on November 24.

And ever since, local founders Alex and Ruth Grahame have been run off their feet serving wine fans.

Ruth and Alex Grahame outside Union Terrace Gardens
Ruth and Alex Grahame outside Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Sam Brill/ Sugarbird.

With fully-booked weekends and three successful corporate events for local businesses, Alex says the plan for the wine bar has been running smoothly.

And he says it’s partly down to the regeneration of the city’s Union Terrace Gardens.

UTG beauty good for business at Sugarbird

Alex said: “The area around Union Terrace gardens has been absolutely super.

“I think it has been working exactly how the council envisaged it, it is joining one side, the arty side, with His Majesty’s Theatre, the library and the art gallery with the city centre.

“We see so many people strolling through the gardens on a daily basis and it is great to see families playing with their kids in the playground and people wandering around.

“I see so many coming to take pictures with the new Aberdeen sign, and they all say how beautiful the new gardens are.

“So I hope it keeps going the way it’s going, and that we grow with it as well.”

SugarBird
Wine fans have been impressed with the new luxury location on Union Terrace. Image: Sam Brill/ SugarBird.

Sugarbird welcomes tourists and locals at UTG

Alex has also been pleasantly surprised by the number of tourists who have visited Sugarbird while spending the weekend in the Granite City.

“What we have also seen is plenty of tourists visiting. People coming over to shop and eat, and visit the theatre,” he continued.

“I see lots of people from England – people are seeing the city as a tourist destination and that is really good to to see.

“We have been busy and well received and I think everyone has enjoyed the space, and our team of staff has been fantastic.

SugarBird
The Burns Pavilion location has been into a luxury spot for a tipple. Image: Sam Brill/ SugarBird.

“Business has been great so far. I am delighted that so many people have managed to come into the city and try out Sugarbird wines.

“I think people are absolutely delighted that they have something a bit different to go to.

“We all love going to pubs and bars, but something a bit different is always welcome, and I think as a wine bar that has been really well received.

“So hopefully we can inject some impetus for other businesses like us, that are slightly different to the norm.

“It has been really good, we are a happy team with happy customers and therefore I’m a happy owner.”

‘See you next month’: Readers react as SugarBird Wines open for bookings at Union Terrace Gardens

More from News

An offshore jack-up rig at sunset.
Trade body OEUK seeks action on North Sea oil and gas skills
Education Scotland said the school still had progress to make following the body's most recent inspection. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Parents told Northfield Academy has made 'insufficient progress' raising standards
Gary Bartram was found in the water near Deep Hayes Country Park, Leek, on Sunday (Staffordshire Police/PA)
‘Beloved’ teacher found dead in canal sparking murder probe is named by police
Students attended a rally against the cuts.
'We will continue fighting': Aberdeen University language courses SAVED after huge backlash - but…
Tyson Fury and two of his brothers have been ordered to pay business rates for land they own (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tyson Fury and brothers to pay nearly £100,000 after business rates ruling
The Prince of Wales (PA)
William serves food during homeless charity’s Christmas lunch
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (David Young/PA)
Government ‘should immediately stump up for pay rise for public sector workers’
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Migrants who crossed Channel in boats claim damages for ‘unlawful’ treatment
Graeme Duffus
From a house in Elgin to pie World Championships - The Butcher's Bakery up…
Drivers caught parked on pavements in Aberdeen will be slapped with a £100 fine from early next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen readers name worst streets for pavement parking ahead of ban