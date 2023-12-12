Sugarbird wine bar owner hails Union Terrace Gardens after busy opening fortnight

Sugarbird founder Alex Grahame has hailed the regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens after the bar’s successful opening two weeks.

The city’s latest wine bar, based in the Burns Pavilion space on Union Terrace, opened its doors on November 24.

And ever since, local founders Alex and Ruth Grahame have been run off their feet serving wine fans.

With fully-booked weekends and three successful corporate events for local businesses, Alex says the plan for the wine bar has been running smoothly.

And he says it’s partly down to the regeneration of the city’s Union Terrace Gardens.

UTG beauty good for business at Sugarbird

Alex said: “The area around Union Terrace gardens has been absolutely super.

“I think it has been working exactly how the council envisaged it, it is joining one side, the arty side, with His Majesty’s Theatre, the library and the art gallery with the city centre.

“We see so many people strolling through the gardens on a daily basis and it is great to see families playing with their kids in the playground and people wandering around.

“I see so many coming to take pictures with the new Aberdeen sign, and they all say how beautiful the new gardens are.

“So I hope it keeps going the way it’s going, and that we grow with it as well.”

Sugarbird welcomes tourists and locals at UTG

Alex has also been pleasantly surprised by the number of tourists who have visited Sugarbird while spending the weekend in the Granite City.

“What we have also seen is plenty of tourists visiting. People coming over to shop and eat, and visit the theatre,” he continued.

“I see lots of people from England – people are seeing the city as a tourist destination and that is really good to to see.

“We have been busy and well received and I think everyone has enjoyed the space, and our team of staff has been fantastic.

“Business has been great so far. I am delighted that so many people have managed to come into the city and try out Sugarbird wines.

“I think people are absolutely delighted that they have something a bit different to go to.

“We all love going to pubs and bars, but something a bit different is always welcome, and I think as a wine bar that has been really well received.

“So hopefully we can inject some impetus for other businesses like us, that are slightly different to the norm.

“It has been really good, we are a happy team with happy customers and therefore I’m a happy owner.”