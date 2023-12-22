Stornoway skipper arrested after £96million cocaine seized on boat in the Atlantic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Stornoway skipper arrested after £96million cocaine seized on boat in the Atlantic

The 29-year-old was one of three people detained as part of an international operation against drug trafficking led by the National Crime Agency.

By Graham Fleming
The 29-year-old was arrested following the raid by the National Crime Agency
The 29-year-old was arrested following the raid by the National Crime Agency

A Stornoway man has been arrested as part of a £96million cocaine bust in the Atlantic.

The man was one of three British nationals arrested as part of a wider drug trafficking operation taking place across the ocean.

Officers raided the Spanish-registered yacht and found 40 bales of cocaine which is believed to be worth a staggering £96million.

It is understood that more than 1.2 tonnes of the class A drug was on board.

A 29-year-old man from Stornoway skippered the vessel and was taken to Martinique in France to be charged.

Fiver others also arrested

The discovery also lead to the arrest of a further five people believed to be involved in the group and who organised this particular shipment.

Police from Marbella and Valencia both worked together in order to bring those involved to justice.

It included two other British nationals from Lincolnshire in England, a 62-year-old and his son, who reside in Spain.

The crime duo were arrested as they sat down for dinner in Marbella restaurant.

All five remain in custody as investigations continue.

National Crime Agency officers worked with colleagues in both France and Spain to target a group transporting the drugs to Europe.

Drugs were headed for UK says NCA

The NCA’s International Liaison Officer in Madrid, Paul Owen, said: “This multi-national operation has seen a huge consignment of cocaine prevented from reaching Europe, and huge profits denied to organised criminals.

“I have no doubt that some of these drugs were destined for the UK.

“Tackling these global networks requires international law enforcement co-operation, and I’m grateful to our partners in France, Spain, the Caribbean and MAOC-N for their assistance.

“Working together we are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking groups, and prevent them from fuelling violence, intimidation and decay in UK communities.”

