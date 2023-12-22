Year One: Has the revamped Union Terrace Gardens won over our readers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Year One: Has the revamped Union Terrace Gardens won over our readers?

A year on from its much delayed reopening, has the new-look Union Terrace Gardens won over some of Aberdeen's sceptics?

By Alastair Gossip
Union Terrace Gardens from the Aberdeen sky, on December 13 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens from above, on December 13 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

On a bitingly cold night 12 months ago, the gates of Union Terrace Gardens swung open for the first time in years.

A £30 million revamp of the sunken Victorian park in Aberdeen was finally completed on December 22 2022.

In the extra months it took to complete, the Empire State Building could have been built.

The delays and added costs caused by a handful of events – Brexit, bad weather, Covid and the war in Ukraine to name some of the excuses – hiked the price by £5m.

And there was no grass on the lawn when UTG reopened.

The Union Terrace Gardens banks were still bare looking in March. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Union Terrace Gardens banks were still bare looking in March. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The plans had been protested from the start, due to the initial £25m cost.

There was also the long-running controversy around the gardens’ future after Sir Ian Wood’s earlier proposals were thrown out.

They had been backed in a local referendum.

As the project rolled on, the city waited impatiently and passed judgment as the muddy lawn awaited them below.

So have opinions changed any, now the public have had a year to explore?

‘Long overdue refurbishment’ of Union Terrace Gardens

The P&J visited UTG at Tuesday lunchtime to scope out public feeling.

The lawn opened in Union Terrace Gardens in August 2023 - four years after the park first closed for construction. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The lawn opened in Union Terrace Gardens in August 2023 – four years after the park first closed for construction. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But this reporter lost patience with so few seeming willing to speak, and the putrid cannabis cloud from those at the bottom of its bowl.

While the sun chasers made a long overdue return in the summer, it seems more of a through route for most in the winter.

So, we asked our Facebook followers for their views instead.

Scores of people told us what they liked about it, others were less impressed and many told us what more they would like to see.

Here’s how it looked six months after reopening.

Year One: ‘A huge improvement’

A year on from the opening, which the council was determined to make happen before Christmas, there is a lot of pride.

Sunseekers have flooded back to Union Terrace Gardens since Aberdeen City Council reopened the gates a year ago today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sunseekers have flooded back to Union Terrace Gardens since Aberdeen City Council reopened the gates a year ago today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Frieder Reuter with his dog Harrison in Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Frieder Reuter with his dog Harrison in Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Alan Murray Edgar was born across the road at 31 Union Terrace more than 60 years ago.

“These were MY gardens and I’m so happy to see how they have turned out,” he glowed.

Ray Brown said they were a “stunning, huge improvement”.

Meanwhile others like Rhoda Howie remarked how wonderful it was to see “so many folk enjoying the peace” down in UTG.

Others also praised the multi-million-pound project, but worried the gardens now show up their surroundings.

Union Street and Union Terrace in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Union Street and Union Terrace in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Christopher Thorpe told us: “The gardens look incredible: grandiose, smooth lines, open, accessible.

“And that’s just as well in terms of offsetting Union Street in its current state.”

“They smarten up an otherwise dreary city centre,” added Linda Mitchell, who described the new-look Union Terrace Gardens as a “beautiful, thoughtfully planned, space”.

“It’s a long overdue refurbishment, well done Aberdeen City Council,” Kate Hague wrote.

The changing of the seasons: First 12 months of UTG

The gardening in UTG proved controversial as soon as work started.

Mature trees on the steep banks up to Union Terrace were lopped down to make way for the overhaul.

Our readers back Union Terrace Gardens to look even better once the plants are given time to flourish. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Our readers back Union Terrace Gardens to look even better once the plants are given time to flourish. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
There was more colour in Union Terrace Gardens throughout the summer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
There was more colour in Union Terrace Gardens throughout the summer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

On top of that, new trees and shrubbery put in place has looked tired at times.

But Kathy Rennie said things will get better with time.

“Looks good it will look better as the shrubs and trees grow,” she posted.

Another reader, Alistair Scott, added: “Much improved and will only improve further as the planting matures. It’s great to see many more children and families enjoy it too.

“The winter lighting is also a terrific improvement. UTG is much more welcoming than it was!”

Others remain unconvinced…

Ray Cheyne posted that he preferred what was there before in Union Terrace Gardens.

He added: “Lighting, maintenance, a ramp access and the availability of public conveniences would have produced similar improvements for less money and less destruction of healthy mature trees.”

New toilets have been installed in the arches near the Burns statue and pavilion.

Union Terrace Gardens' Victorian toilets are part of the Union Street pavilion and not open to the general public. Image: Zync360
Union Terrace Gardens’ Victorian toilets are part of the Union Street pavilion and not open to the general public. Image: Zync360
Union Terrace Gardens' Victorian toilets are part of the Union Street pavilion and not open to the general public. Image: Zync360
Union Terrace Gardens’ Victorian toilets are part of the Union Street pavilion and not open to the general public. Image: Zync360

But the ornate original toilets at the Union Street/Union Terrace corner have been restored as part of the pavilion above them – with no public access.

The Union Terrace Gardens has often been described as a “vanity project” of the Labour/Conservative and Independent city councillors of the time.

And some of you still believe that to be the case – or question the value of the Balfour Beatty-led work.

“It’s nice but stupidly expensive for what it actually is,” Claire Tawse remarked.

Graham Goodbrand added: “It’s certainly not money well spent.”

Like fashion and music, Union Terrace Gardens ‘was better in the 80s’

Meanwhile, others yearn for the busy gardens they enjoyed in decades gone by.

Union Terrace Gardens in bloom in August. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Union Terrace Gardens in bloom in August. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How UTG in Aberdeen looked in July. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How UTG in Aberdeen looked in July. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
How Union Terrace Gardens, pictured in 2017, looked before the £30m revamp. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
How Union Terrace Gardens, pictured in 2017, looked before the £30m revamp. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

“The gardens were much better in the 80s and 90s,” moaned Kim Stewart.

She was backed by David Kennedy, added: “It looks good when all is said and done – but it remains to be seen if it’s a crowd puller.

“Come spring and summer next year that will give a better indication. That said, sadly it will never replicate the popularity of the 60s, 70s and 80s.”

What do you think of the new-look Union Terrace Gardens? Let us know in the comments below.

More constructive feedback could recapture the feeling of the ‘trainy park’

While others also yearn for the past popularity of the gardens, they at least suggested what might improve it further.

Grass was not laid in Union Terrace Gardens until Aberdeen's light festival Spectra had been held in February. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Grass was not laid in Union Terrace Gardens until Aberdeen’s light festival Spectra had been held in February. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Jackie Hickman told us: “It’s lovely. I grew up going to the trainy park to play and listen to the Scottish music.

“It’s a vast improvement. I wish they would put pop-up shops in the arches.”

Her calls for better use of the arches, which were reinforced and improved during the £30m work, was echoed by others.

Meanwhile others called for the Christmas market to return festive cheer to UTG and for concerts to be held there as is seen in Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh.

UTG ‘not so scary at night’ nowadays

Union Terrace Gardens was underused and a dark, often dangerous, place after dark before the work.

But many praised the work done to improve safety, which has left them feeling safer using it as a through route in the evening… or even stopping to play.

UTG's £400,000 playpark. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
UTG’s £400,000 playpark. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The slide goes between the upper walkway and the bottom of Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) in Aberdeen. UTG's £400,000 playpark. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The slide goes between the upper walkway and the bottom of Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) in Aberdeen. UTG’s £400,000 playpark. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Karolina Tycia Krzyzanowska told us: “UTG probably has the only playpark that is lit up at dark and kids can play after 4pm.”

The huge play equipment cost more than £400,000.

Fiona Main agreed it was “not so scary at night” after the many lights, including the hanging halo light, were installed.

Meanwhile the Sherrits enjoyed seeing people there after the panto finished at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Suzy told us: “It was lovely to see it all lit up and it being used.”

The Aberdeen letters have proven a popular photo opportunity in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen letters have proven a popular photo opportunity in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile Martin added: “We walked through after the panto to find busy space being enjoyed by lots of people taking photos with the Aberdeen sign.

However, despite the million spent to make UTG feel safer, Les Giles “still walks around it to get to Schoolhill”.

In the early days of reopening, The P&J witnessed antisocial behaviour in the gardens as youths fought under the lights.

Coffee house boss: Union Terrace Gardens ‘loved by more than most’

Three business premises were built into the gardens, in golden tram-shaped buildings.

John Wigglesworth was the first to take the leap, opening up Common Sense Coffee House and Bar even before the £30m work was completed.

His company Celera Support also runs Books and Beans in Belmont Street.

Common Sense Coffee House and Bar boss John Wigglesworth on his terrace overlooking Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Common Sense Coffee House and Bar boss John Wigglesworth on his terrace overlooking Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And John admits it was a risk to open shop as the gardens opening date was pushed further and further back.

Difficulty increased as his staff tussled with unexpected design issues in the Rosemount pavilion.

However, he told us: “We wanted to do our bit, and create a positive story about the city centre and Union Terrace Gardens so our team put in an amazing effort and made it work.

“During this time there is no doubt Common Sense being open started to change perceptions about to the project to positive ones and led to interest in the other pavilions.

“Then summer came, the gardens opened and once the grass went down, people really took to it.

“Over the summer there were always people sitting on the zig zag in the sun as well as the suntrap that is our terrace.  Now it is loved by more than most.”

They have run markets on their terrace as well as facilitating cultural events like the Memory Tree launch.

‘A new generation are falling in love with Union Terrace Gardens’

The delay laden revamp took so long, Labour and Conservatives had fallen out of power at the Town House.

The council administration leaders - Jenny Laing, Douglas Lumsden and Marie Boulton - cut the turf in August 2019 as work on the Union Terrace Gardens revamp begins. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The council administration leaders – Jenny Laing, Douglas Lumsden and Marie Boulton – cut the turf in August 2019 as work on the Union Terrace Gardens revamp begins. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

SNP and Lib Dem councillors, who had fought the £25m plans for being too expensive, were left to unveil the new-look gardens they had protested.

But the council’s city centre spokesman, Michael Hutchison, wants to put the argument to bed now it’s built.

He told The P&J: “After about a decade of controversy and construction, it’s nice to see people being able to just visit and enjoy Union Terrace Gardens again.

“It’s a unique part of what our city centre has to offer. And it’s something we should be talking up if we want to bring people into Union Street.

“Union Terrace Gardens has been a wonderful green space in the heart of our city for generations. So it’s been great to see a new generation falling in love with it since it reopened.

Toddler Isaac puts the Union Terrace Gardens playpark through its paces. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Toddler Isaac puts the Union Terrace Gardens playpark through its paces. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The SNP councillor for George Street and Harbour added: “The new, Scottish government-funded, playpark seems to be an especially popular addition.

“At least it is for my daughter, who wants to go down and play there every time we walk past.”

Not got your fill? Have a look at our advent calendar, which counted down the days until Union Terrace Gardens reopened last December.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stock image of children's hands
More than a fifth of Aberdeen children are living in poverty, charity says
The former Woodside Care Home in Aberdeen.
Former Aberdeen care home to welcome guests as hotel plans given the go-ahead
Helen and James cutting their wedding cake.
Fraserburgh couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary and share secret to happy marriage
Thainstone House Hotel, near Inverurie.
Restructuring and other costs push Crerar Hotels deeper into the red
Charlie Reid, leaning against their pizza van in sunny Fraserburgh.
Businesses to put on Christmas Day feast to tackle loneliness in Fraserburgh
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An Aberdeenshire man has been convicted of 18 sickening offences against women, including rape and child sexual assault. Cameron Gardner, 32, was remanded after trial at the High Court in Dundee after a jury found him guilty of rape, attempted rape and sexual assault on multiple occasions between June 2012 and May 2021 Picture shows; Cameron Gardner was convicted and remanded at the High Court in Dundee. The High Court in Dundee. Supplied by Paul Malik/DC Thomson Date; 24/11/2023
Former Aberdeenshire soldier gets 11 years for raping women and sexually assaulting child
This five bedroom house in Cults is on the market for £845,000. Image: Blackadders/ASPC.
'Exclusive and executive family home': Five-bedroom Cults house for sale for £845,000
Louise Booth with horses Blairbuie Heidi and Bell Heather O' The Glens and an artist impression of the new Huntly holiday lodges
Decade-long dream to bring 'unique' horse holiday haven to Huntly comes true as plans…
Balmoral training chefs as part of an employment scheme
King Charles sorts Balmoral chef training for youngsters in bid to solve staffing crisis
Marek Brzozowski has admitted possessing a box of bullets without a firearms licence. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man caught with Winchester bullets forgot he had them

Conversation