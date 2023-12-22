‘Remarkable’ Aberdeen care visitors hailed as 84-year-old moves to nursing home

When Linda Phillips heard that her mother, Mattie, had been taken into hospital after being found by carers covered in blood on the floor, she felt helpless being more than 500 miles away.

Linda, 64, lives in London as a TV production manager, and finds it hard being away from her 84-year-old mum, who lives in Aberdeen, at the best of times.

But she need not have feared that her mum would be alone at her darkest moment, as Mattie Dunnachie’s band of loyal carers sprang into action to help.

After carers from Aberness found Mattie in despair at home on December 11, they quickly called 999 and have been by her side since.

‘We thought she wasn’t going to make it to Christmas’

Linda has relied completely on the team at Aberness to provide care for her mum since 2020.

“My dear mum was found on the floor, covered in blood from head to foot, and she was vomiting everywhere,” she said.

“The Aberness team stayed with her until the ambulance arrived and got her to hospital.

“On Friday we thought she wasn’t going to survive. We thought she’s not going to make it through until Christmas Day.

“I ended up setting up a WhatsApp group containing all her carers because they were all so concerned about her, even when she was out of their hands. They go above and beyond.

“Because I live so far away, they organised clothes to be taken to hospital as well as food and drinks.

“I feel that there is so much negative news nowadays, but these people are doing something positive.

“They need to be applauded because someone needs to be recognised for they great work they do.”

Mattie has battled cancer since 2019

Mattie, who is originally from Glasgow but has lived in the Granite City since the 1970s where she had a newsagent on Bon Accord Street, has dementia and was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019.

Linda full of praise for care heroes

Due to her health issues, Mattie met staff at Aberness who work tirelessly to make her as comfortable as possible.

“They have ensured that my mother is safe, and is in the best situation at home as possible after her cancer and dementia diagnoses,” she said.

“The care manager, Jodie Kynoch, has been exceptional heading up the operation.

“The carer that I also feel has done more than anybody else is called Chantelle Lee – she was instrumental in replacing things in her flat after her accidents.

“But there are too many to mention such as Kayleigh and Lauren as well. They go above and beyond.

“They’re all remarkable.”

Despite thinking that her mother would not make it past Christmas Day, Linda is so grateful that her mum is still battling on and will be transferred to Woodlands Care Home before December 25.

She said: “I want to say a big thank you to the team at Aberness since they got involved with my mum in 2020.

“I cannot commend them highly enough.”