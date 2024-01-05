Hero shopkeeper helped neighbours to safety as ‘inferno’ raged at Inverness house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hero shopkeeper helped neighbours to safety as ‘inferno’ raged at Inverness house

Quick-thinking Brian Duncan, who owns Dalneigh Stores, rushed to St Valery Avenue after he saw smoke coming from a property on the next street.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Dalneigh resident John 'Boy' MacPhee had to jump from his bedroom window to the garden to escape the fire at his house. Supplied by Brian Duncan

A shopkeeper has described the moment he helped neighbours to safety as a raging “inferno” destroyed an Inverness house.

Brian Duncan, who owns Dalneigh Stores, was opening up his shop at around 5:30am yesterday when he began to smell smoke.

The 61-year-old told The P&J he walked to the side of the road and saw a cloud of smoke coming from a house at St Valery Avenue, just round the corner.

He said: “I jumped in my van and drove to where the smoke was coming from.

“The house was covered in flames.”

Mr Duncan then started knocking on doors of the adjoining houses to urge neighbours to get out.

Mr Duncan arrived at the scene at around 5:45am. A boy delivering parcels in the area phoned the fire service, which arrived just after 6am. Image: Shannon Stewart.

Mr Duncan, who runs his shop with wife Lucille, explained: “I knocked on the next-door flat and there was an older lady that thought it was her smoke alarm that had gone off.

“I told her – ‘it’s your neighbour’s house, you need to get out!’

“She shouted at her husband to get their dog and I told them to leave the house through the back door to avoid the intense heat and the flames.”

Brian Duncan runs Dalneigh Stores with his wife Lucille. JASON HEDGES

Mr Duncan then alerted the residents of the house on the other side of the burning property.

He described the fire as “an inferno”.

“The front door was non-existent when I arrived and the downstairs window blew out as I was knocking on one of the doors,” he said.

Fire crews were at the scene for more than six hours. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Inverness man jumps from upstairs window to escape fire

The resident whose house was destroyed by the fire has been named locally as John ‘Boy’ MacPhee.

He told Mr Duncan he had to jump out of his bedroom window to escape the flames, injuring his leg.

“I went around the other side of the house to see if John ‘Boy’ was still inside, but he was already out and said, ‘My house is on fire’,” the shopkeeper said.

“He told me he had jumped out of the upper-floor bedroom window. He had cuts on his leg.”

Mr Duncan believes John ‘Boy’ was “very lucky to get out of the house” alive.

Mr Duncan thought the fire would spread into the next-door properties, which did not happen in the end. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Dalneigh neighbours shocked as fire destroys Inverness home

Dalneigh neighbours described the fire at St Valery Street as “very scary”.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 5.57am on Thursday, 4 January to reports of a dwelling fire in Inverness.

“Operations Control mobilised five fire appliances to the city’s St Valery Avenue, where firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

The property was fully destroyed after the fire. JASON HEDGES

It took firefighters over six hours to fully extinguish the blaze, as they left the scene at around 12:45pm.

Despite their efforts, the property was fully devastated.

