Delays in Aberdeen’s city-centre as bus and car collide

A busy Aberdeen street has been closed following a collision between a bus and a BMW.

A handful of passengers onboard the single-decker bus had to be checked over by paramedics following the incident at around 5.30pm on Albyn Place.

Police and paramedics were sent to the scene shortly before 6pm.

The road was closed for a short time as recovery of the car was arranged.

Paramedics check bus passengers over following Aberdeen crash

Shaken passengers onboard the city service were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

It is not believed anyone was taken to hospital.

Pictures taken at the scene show extensive damage to the front of the car.

The BMW was seen getting loaded onto the back of a recovery vehicle as police prepared to reopen the road.

Traffic has begun to return to normal in the area.