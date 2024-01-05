Delays in Aberdeen’s city-centre as bus and car collide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Delays in Aberdeen’s city-centre as bus and car collide

The single-decker bus and black BMW were travelling on Albyn Place when the crash happened.

By Michelle Henderson
A black BMW was damaged after colliding with a bus.
A BMW suffered serious damage following a collision with a single-decker bus. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

A busy Aberdeen street has been closed following a collision between a bus and a BMW.

A handful of passengers onboard the single-decker bus had to be checked over by paramedics following the incident at around 5.30pm on Albyn Place.

Police and paramedics were sent to the scene shortly before 6pm.

The road was closed for a short time as recovery of the car was arranged.

A blue car and an ambulance pull up behind the damaged BMW.
The collision happened at Albyn Place in Aberdeen this evening. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

Paramedics check bus passengers over following Aberdeen crash

Shaken passengers onboard the city service were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

It is not believed anyone was taken to hospital.

Pictures taken at the scene show extensive damage to the front of the car.

The BMW was seen getting loaded onto the back of a recovery vehicle as police prepared to reopen the road.

A police van sits at a junction on Albyn Place following the crash.
Police closed Albyn Place in Aberdeen for a short time following the collision. Image: Graham Fleming/ DC Thomson.

Traffic has begun to return to normal in the area.

