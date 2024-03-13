Torry residents fear ‘devil dog’ terrorising local pooches will attack a child as they blast ‘lenient’ warden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torry residents fear ‘devil dog’ terrorising local pooches will attack a child as they blast ‘lenient’ warden

Aberdeen City Council insist they have taken "appropriate action" - but locals say they are scared to walk their dogs over fear of being attacked.

By Graham Fleming
Japanese Akita
A Japanese Akita understood to look similar to the 'devil dog' terrorising Torry. Image: Shutterstock.

Torry residents claim they are living in fear of a ‘devil dog’ that has repeatedly attacked other pooches.

Aberdeen City Council say they have taken “appropriate action” following several complaints about an ‘out of control’ Japanese Akita.

However, concerned locals say ‘nothing is being done’ about repeated attacks and it’s only a matter of time before a child is seriously injured.

Brenda and Heidi
Brenda is one of the Torry residents who complained to the dog warden after her dog Heidi was attacked.

One, who chose not to be named, told The Press and Journal how the powerful dog knocked them unconscious as they feared it would ‘rip their dog apart’.

It was their second encounter with the animal, with both attacks reported to the dog warden.

They said: “It went straight for my dog. The owner wasn’t in control at all.

“It also happened a second time, and the dog knocked me unconscious and I don’t remember getting home that night.

“I saw the dog barrelling towards mine and managed to get him on the lead – I was trying to protect him.

“That’s when I was knocked over and banged my head, everything else is a blur.

“I came to in my kitchen and I reported the incident to the dog warden.

“But it ended up that I had to hand over my dog to my grandson for six months because I was terrified to walk him after that.

Torry local thought ‘devil dog’ was going to rip their dog apart

“I thought it was going to rip my dog apart.

“I’m disabled and I don’t walk very well so I was scared that I wasn’t going to be enough to help him.

“It’s animals it’s attacking just now but next time it could be a kid – the owner has absolutely no control over it.

“It’s a very serious serious problem in the area.

“A lot of people have complained to the dog warden and nothing is being done.”

Resident Brenda Hunter also complained about the dog, which attacked her two-year-old Lhasa Apso and Chinese Crested Fox Terrier mix Heidi last month.

Her pet has been left traumatised after being pinned down and bitten on Victoria Road.

Heidi has been left with bite marks down her hind legs.
Heidi was left with bite marks down her hind leg after being attacked by another dog in Torry.

She says nothing has changed since despite her best efforts to ensure no other animal is targeted.

She said: “The dog is still roaming around free. If it was muzzled then it would be fine, but it’s not.

“I had to take the long way to get back home last week because I seen [the animal)] on the street.

“I don’t think there has been any action taken at all, nothing has been done.

“The council could only send me a pitiful email after a month.

Dog owner so scared she refuses to walk normal route for fear of seeing ‘out of control’ pooch

“I tried to speak to them three times about it and they couldn’t even tell me what action has been taken.

“I’m scared to go down my normal route and I don’t like walking down there on my own.

“I think there are just too many dog attacks happening in Torry, and nothing is getting done about it.

“Because the dog wardens seem to be doing nothing, it’s going to keep happening.

“It’s not fair and a shame for other people’s dogs.

“I think this type of thing is going to happen more because the city’s dog wardens are too lenient.

“These violent dogs need to be muzzled, and they need to be kept on a short leash if they can’t control it.”

‘Deeply concerning for residents and their pets’

Two other owners have also reported similar incidents, with one left with a hefty vet bill as a result.

Local Labour councillor Simon Watson said: “A number of residents have come to me with concerns about aggressive dogs over the last few months.

“This is deeply concerning for residents and their pets, and their safety has to come first.

“Where people have been threatened by dogs the police have been involved, and where pets are threatened dog wardens have been involved and can issue owners with a Dog Control Notice.

“We don’t want to see dogs removed, and I’d strongly encourage people act early and look to the SSPCA and others who offer advice on dog training.”

‘Minority’ causing havoc in Torry

Scottish Conservatives councillor for the area, Michael Kusznir, added: “Sadly there are a minority of dog owners and their dogs in Torry that are causing havoc for local residents.”

Local councillor Michael Kusznir said a minority within the area are causing havoc for dog owners.

When The Press and Journal approached Aberdeen City Council regarding this incident, they claimed sufficient action had been taken.

When pushed for further information, they claimed that they could not discuss specific cases.

A council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the Dog Warden service has investigated this matter and taken the appropriate action.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers were made aware of the Victoria Road attack, which was passed onto the dog warden.

