Aberdeen city-centre bar evacuated following serious assault

A busy Aberdeen city-centre bar was evacuated on Saturday night following a serious assault.

Punters at Drummonds were asked to leave the premises by police officers around 10.15pm following the alleged attack on a man.

Another man, aged 28, has now been charged in connection with the incident.

Belmont Street, where the bar trades, was also inaccessible after police cars blocked the entrance from Union Street.

Confused bar-goers on the city-centre street were turned away from the premises for around 45 minutes.

Officers were also seen questioning witnesses within Drummonds while enquiries were carried out.

The nature of the man’s injuries is still unclear at this stage.

Man arrested and charged after Drummonds assault

Police confirmed a man has been charged and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a serious assault which happened within a licensed premises in Belmont Street, Aberdeen around 10.15pm on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Ross Calder, manager at Drummonds, thanked all those who were asked to leave the bar on Saturday night for their patience.

He said: “An isolated incident took place on Saturday night. Police and ambulance attended promptly, where we were requested to close temporarily whilst treatment was carried out to an injured male.

“We re-opened around 45 minutes later. As this is a live police matter it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“We’d like to apologise to everyone in attendance for any inconvenience caused during the short closure and thank them for their patience.”