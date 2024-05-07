REVEALED: The Aberdeen walls set to be transformed by Nuart this summer

One of Aberdeen’s most beloved events, Nuart, is aiming to capture the imagination and attention of locals and visitors arriving via land, sea and air this year.

The vibrant murals dotted around the Granite City have brought joy and excitement since 2017.

And organisers, Aberdeen Inspired, hope this year’s event will be the biggest yet.

Planning applications have now been submitted for the walls and spaces the organisation wants to secure – which they say are the perfect spots to create “inspiring and thought-provoking pieces”.

Harbour spot for Nuart Aberdeen artwork

Firstly, an enormous mural by celebrated artist Hera is earmarked for the side of the Union Point building next to the harbour.

The towering structure is one of the first things people coming into the north harbour see, and her latest creation is set to be the largest in Nuart’s history.

Hera was part of the duo Herakut who created the iconic mural at the Aberdeen Market before it was demolished, and is looking forward to returning this year.

“In times like these, where we see so many images of destruction it is somewhat ‘healing’ to see something being created,” said Hera, the German-born artist Jasmin Siddiqui.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Port of Aberdeen, shared his enthusiasm about Hera’s work at the harbour’s Union Point.

He said: “We are delighted that Port of Aberdeen will be the backdrop for an amazing Nuart Aberdeen installation.

“This represents a perfect blend of Aberdeen’s rich maritime heritage and the port’s bright and exciting future.

“With the increase in cruise tourism, and The Tall Ships Races on the horizon, the installation will capture the imagination of locals and new visitors to the city.”

11 murals to greet visitors to Aberdeen from land, sea and air

In addition, Nuart will travel outwith the city centre where not one, but four walls at Aberdeen International Airport will be transformed as part of the event.

The murals will be visible as soon as you walk out of the terminal.

These will be created by KMG or Katie Guthrie, an Aberdeen-based artist, who says it is her “most ambitious concept to date”.

She added: “Growing up and studying in Aberdeen means the city will always be a special place for me to return to paint.

“I’m proud to have cut my teeth painting on the streets of Aberdeen and so it’s important to me to create something that hopefully Aberdeen will in turn be proud of.”

People arriving in Aberdeen by train should also catch a glimpse of a new mural earmarked for Atholl House, directly opposite the station.

Granite City buildings set for artistic facelift

Other buildings planned to undergo a Nuart makeover include Aberdeen Health Village, the Ibis Hotel on Shiprow and the former John Lewis Building.

Planning permission is also being sought for walls at Ivy Lodge, Shiprow; Crimon Place; Brodies, Union Row; Nickel & Dime, Crooked Lane and Upperkirkgate above Milkjug.

Eleven artists from the UK, Europe and the Middle East have been chosen to create exciting and inspiring art pieces.

Aberdeen Inspired say these will range from “friendly giant and fun figures of Italian artist, Millo” to “photorealistic hands bursting from buildings created by Germany’s Case Maclaim”.

Nuart Aberdeen will take place from June 6-9, with artists working on the walls for several weeks before revealing their incredible creations to the public.