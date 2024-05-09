Simon Murray aiming to join very elite Ross County group by netting 20th goal of campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Simon Murray aiming to join very elite Ross County group by netting 20th goal of campaign

Only six players have previously struck the tally in a single season since the Staggies joined the Scottish leagues in 1994.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS

Simon Murray stands just a goal away from joining the six previous Ross County players to hit the 20-goal mark in a season since they entered the Scottish leagues.

Forward Murray has enjoyed an excellent campaign – netting his 19th goal of the campaign in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Hibernian.

Of those strikes, 12 have come in the Premiership, with the 32-year-old having previously netted seven times in the League Cup.

Murray now has three matches – at home to Motherwell, away to St Johnstone and at home to Aberdeen – in which he could become the first Staggies player since Billy Mckay in 2019 to rack up 20 goals in a single season.

Billy Mckay celebrates netting against Morton in 2018. Image: SNS.

The feat has been achieved on eight occasions since County joined the Scottish Football League in 1994, as Derek Adams and Liam Boyce accomplished it twice.

Boyce, who followed up a 20-goal haul in 2015-16 with a haul of 24 the following season, is the only County player to have hit that mark during a top-flight campaign, doing it back-to-back seasons.

Andy Barrowman holds the record for the most goals scored by a County player during the last 30 years, having finished with a tally of 29 strikes in their Second Division winning campaign in 2007-08.

Andy Barrowman celebrates scoring for Ross County in 2008. Image: DC Thomson.

Ross County players to have netted 20 or more goals in a season since 1994

1996-97 – Derek Adams (23) – Third Division

1997-98 – Derek Adams (20) – Third Division

1998-99 – Neil Tarrant (24) – Third Division

2007-08 – Andy Barrowman (29) – Second Division

2011-12 – Colin McMenamin (20) – First Division

2015-16 – Liam Boyce (20) – Premiership

Liam Boyce celebrates netting against Caley Thistle in 2017. Image: SNS

2016-17 – Liam Boyce (24) – Premiership

2018-19 – Billy Mckay (20) – Championship

Cowie thrilled with Murray return

Murray has endeared himself to the Staggies’ supporters, due to his relentless work-rate and eye for goal.

Interim boss Don Cowie is thrilled with the way Murray has maintained his goalscoring rate throughout the campaign.

Cowie said: “Simon has had a lot of headlines because he is the one who has been scoring a lot of goals and he’s been extremely consistent throughout the season.

Ross County’s Simon Murray celebrates after scoring against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“He’s been a real pest to the opposition and it is about him maintaining that and doing it in the last three games.”

Murray well aided by Staggies strike partners

Fellow attacker Jordan White, who came off the bench to net the winner on Saturday, has posted a return of seven goals, while Eamonn Brophy is on four for the campaign.

Cowie was quick to highlight the pair’s contribution in helping Murray reach his current tally.

He added: “He never got the goal or headlines, but on Saturday I thought Eamonn Brophy worked extremely hard alongside Simon, which allows Simon to do what he does.

Ross County's Eamonn Brophy shakes hands with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Ross County’s Eamonn Brophy shakes hands with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“I would fully understand Jordan being frustrated at not starting, but what you can do as a response is come on the park (and make an impact). He doesn’t have to score, but as long as he comes on and makes an impact. That’s what you want to do as a substitute, and that’s what we need as a group.

“I was delighted for him to come on and get the goal.

“I think I have made it very clear from day one since I have come in that it’s never about the individual, it’s about the group.

“It’s about preparing us for the opposition we are playing, that group trying to execute the gameplan, but the subs coming on and playing their part as well. It is about the collective.

“Everyone can see we have players playing at their top level right now.”

Conversation