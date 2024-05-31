Ben Armour looks to strike up good scoring partnerships in second Peterhead spell

Ben Armour is keen to strike up some prolific partnerships in his second spell with Peterhead.

The striker will return to the Blue Toon next season, having previously played for the club between 2019 and 2021.

As he looks towards the new campaign, Armour believes he is joining a Peterhead forward line who possess plenty of potency.

The 26-year-old is keen to link up with Kieran Shanks, who netted 14 goals during the 2023-24 campaign, and Rory McAllister, who has netted more than 300 goals during his career.

Armour said: “Competition keeps you on your toes and keeps you performing.

“I’m really glad that Rory is still there – in terms of a striker he’s scored a ridiculous amount of goals, so I’ll definitely be trying to tap into his knowledge.

“Kieran is a very good footballer. Every time he played against us at Stranraer, he stood out.

“So hopefully, between us, we can strike up some decent partnerships and cause teams a lot of problems.”

Blue Toon a good place to be for Armour

Having enjoyed his previous spell at Balmoor, Armour, who has been with Alloa, Forfar and Stranraer in the last three years, was keen to come back to Peterhead.

He hopes to be part of a squad pushing for promotion from League Two next season.

This year Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side finished second before being defeated in the play-offs.

Armour added: “I know how good the club is, how well-run it is and how high the standards are at Peterhead.

“You want to play for clubs like that and there are a lot of people still at the club from my last spell.

“When I found out Peterhead were interested, I was really keen to come back.

“I think the club is going in the right direction and can be up near the top again next season.

“That’s what I want to be a part of – I want to be part of a team that’s trying to get promoted, and hopefully we can do that.”

Injury of the past no longer an issue

During his first stint with Peterhead, Armour was bothered by a niggling injury problem.

But he revealed the same issue won’t hold him back in his second spell with the Blue Toon.

He said: “When I was at Peterhead before, I had an injury – which felt like a hamstring – which I couldn’t get to the bottom of.

“When I signed for Alloa, the physio there said: ‘Maybe it’s something else.’

“I went to see a specialist in Leeds. Alloa really looked after me, which I’ll always be grateful for, and I got an epidural to numb a nerve to see if it was coming from my back and that sorted everything out.

“I’ve been brand new since then and I just go to see that specialist once a year to get an epidural.”