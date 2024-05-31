Ben Armour looks to strike up good scoring partnerships in second Peterhead spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Peterhead FC

Ben Armour looks to strike up good scoring partnerships in second Peterhead spell

The attacker will be back at Balmoor next season.

By Callum Law
Ben Armour is keen to strike up some prolific partnerships in his second spell with Peterhead.

The striker will return to the Blue Toon next season, having previously played for the club between 2019 and 2021.

As he looks towards the new campaign, Armour believes he is joining a Peterhead forward line who possess plenty of potency.

The 26-year-old is keen to link up with Kieran Shanks, who netted 14 goals during the 2023-24 campaign, and Rory McAllister, who has netted more than 300 goals during his career.

Armour said: “Competition keeps you on your toes and keeps you performing.

“I’m really glad that Rory is still there – in terms of a striker he’s scored a ridiculous amount of goals, so I’ll definitely be trying to tap into his knowledge.

“Kieran is a very good footballer. Every time he played against us at Stranraer, he stood out.

“So hopefully, between us, we can strike up some decent partnerships and cause teams a lot of problems.”

Blue Toon a good place to be for Armour

Having enjoyed his previous spell at Balmoor, Armour, who has been with Alloa, Forfar and Stranraer in the last three years, was keen to come back to Peterhead.

He hopes to be part of a squad pushing for promotion from League Two next season.

This year Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side finished second before being defeated in the play-offs.

Armour added: “I know how good the club is, how well-run it is and how high the standards are at Peterhead.

Ben Armour celebrates scoring during his first spell with Peterhead.

“You want to play for clubs like that and there are a lot of people still at the club from my last spell.

“When I found out Peterhead were interested, I was really keen to come back.

“I think the club is going in the right direction and can be up near the top again next season.

“That’s what I want to be a part of – I want to be part of a team that’s trying to get promoted, and hopefully we can do that.”

Injury of the past no longer an issue

During his first stint with Peterhead, Armour was bothered by a niggling injury problem.

But he revealed the same issue won’t hold him back in his second spell with the Blue Toon.

He said: “When I was at Peterhead before, I had an injury – which felt like a hamstring – which I couldn’t get to the bottom of.

“When I signed for Alloa, the physio there said: ‘Maybe it’s something else.’

“I went to see a specialist in Leeds. Alloa really looked after me, which I’ll always be grateful for, and I got an epidural to numb a nerve to see if it was coming from my back and that sorted everything out.

“I’ve been brand new since then and I just go to see that specialist once a year to get an epidural.”

