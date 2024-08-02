Tucán announces closure of Belmont Street restaurant – and move back to Rosemount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tucán announces closure of Belmont Street restaurant – and move back to Rosemount

The owners have shut up shop in the city-centre due to high prices and "no footfall".

By Ellie Milne
Tucan on Belmont Street
The Belmont Street restaurant is now closed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen restaurant has announced it has closed its city-centre venue and returned to its original home in Rosemount.

Tucán opened its restaurant on Belmont Street in December last year but have now shut up shop due to high prices and “no footfall”.

The South American restaurant serves everything from traditional Latin food to Scottish-style dishes.

Talking to The Press and Journal before its opening, the owners shared they were excited to open the 80-capacity restaurant on the popular Aberdeen street.

However, the location has not been all the Tucán team hoped it would be.

Tucán announces closure of Belmont Street venue

In a post shared online, they wrote: “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the closure of our Belmont Street restaurant.

“So much was created in so little time and so many memories too.

The colourful restaurant inside. Image: DC Thomson 

“All of Aberdeen knows what the problems are – high prices for everything and no footfall where once we had a cinema, farmers market and many events taking place.

“It’s just not worth being in town anymore so we are going back to Rosemount Place where it all started.

“Thank you to everyone that has supported us all this time and a big thank you to Mark Halliday the building owners for allowing us to have a go in the beautiful Caberstone house on 47 Belmont Street– you have been amazing to us!

“For delicious South American food head to 231 Rosemount Place Aberdeen. With love, Tucán.”

The venue, previously home to Kirk View Bistro, was transformed by the Tucán team with bright murals and decor.

At its Rosemount location, it will continue to offer a variety of food and drink, themed menus and live music nights.

Conversation