Tucán announces closure of Belmont Street restaurant – and move back to Rosemount

An Aberdeen restaurant has announced it has closed its city-centre venue and returned to its original home in Rosemount.

Tucán opened its restaurant on Belmont Street in December last year but have now shut up shop due to high prices and “no footfall”.

The South American restaurant serves everything from traditional Latin food to Scottish-style dishes.

Talking to The Press and Journal before its opening, the owners shared they were excited to open the 80-capacity restaurant on the popular Aberdeen street.

However, the location has not been all the Tucán team hoped it would be.

Tucán announces closure of Belmont Street venue

In a post shared online, they wrote: “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the closure of our Belmont Street restaurant.

“So much was created in so little time and so many memories too.

“All of Aberdeen knows what the problems are – high prices for everything and no footfall where once we had a cinema, farmers market and many events taking place.

“It’s just not worth being in town anymore so we are going back to Rosemount Place where it all started.

“Thank you to everyone that has supported us all this time and a big thank you to Mark Halliday the building owners for allowing us to have a go in the beautiful Caberstone house on 47 Belmont Street– you have been amazing to us!

“For delicious South American food head to 231 Rosemount Place Aberdeen. With love, Tucán.”

The venue, previously home to Kirk View Bistro, was transformed by the Tucán team with bright murals and decor.

At its Rosemount location, it will continue to offer a variety of food and drink, themed menus and live music nights.