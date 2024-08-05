Kate ‘to join Prince William and King Charles at Balmoral this summer’

The Princess of Wales is expected to visit Balmoral for the royal family’s annual summer retreat this month.

It will be the first time Kate has travelled north to the Aberdeenshire estate since her cancer diagnosis.

The princess has been receiving treatment since late February, and splitting her time between her and the Prince of Wale’s home at Windsor and Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

In June, she shared she was making “good progress” and made her first public appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, where she joined the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

She is now expected to make her longest journey since her treatment started and spend part of the summer at Balmoral, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday newspaper states sources have confirmed “Kate will join her husband and their three children north of the border this summer”.

It adds: “Her attendance will be seen by many as further reassurance that the princess is making ‘good progress’ after her diagnosis.”

King Charles, who has also received treatment for cancer, and Queen Camilla will also continue the royal summer tradition at Balmoral.

The monarch has already travelled to Scotland and made appearances at the Mey Highland Games and the Flow Country in the past week.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Admiral Timothy Laurence, are reported to be joining the party in mid-August.

During their Balmoral break last summer, the royal family were greeted with a guard of honour on their way to a Sunday service at Crathie Kirk.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the parish to catch a glimpse of the monarch and his family in their beloved Lower Deeside.

Select royal fans have had the opportunity to step inside the castle over the past few months after the King granted permission for select rooms to be part of a tour.

Tickets for the exclusive visits sold-out within hours of going on sale – with special guests able to view historic artwork, statues and select rooms – including the drawing room where the final photo of the Queen was taken in September 2022.