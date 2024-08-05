Kate ‘to join Prince William and King Charles at Balmoral this summer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate ‘to join Prince William and King Charles at Balmoral this summer’

The Princess of Wales has not visited the Deeside estate since her cancer diagnosis.

By Ellie Milne
Princess of Wales and Balmoral Castle
The Princess of Wales will 'join the Prince of Wales' at Balmoral this summer. Image: PA Wire/DC Thomson.

The Princess of Wales is expected to visit Balmoral for the royal family’s annual summer retreat this month.

It will be the first time Kate has travelled north to the Aberdeenshire estate since her cancer diagnosis.

The princess has been receiving treatment since late February, and splitting her time between her and the Prince of Wale’s home at Windsor and Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

In June, she shared she was making “good progress” and made her first public appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, where she joined the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony
The Prince and Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

She is now expected to make her longest journey since her treatment started and spend part of the summer at Balmoral, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The Sunday newspaper states sources have confirmed “Kate will join her husband and their three children north of the border this summer”.

It adds: “Her attendance will be seen by many as further reassurance that the princess is making ‘good progress’ after her diagnosis.”

Balmoral Castle in distance with pink flowers in foreground
The royal family have spent their summers at Balmoral Castle for many years. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson. 

Princess of Wales ‘to join’ royal family at Balmoral

King Charles, who has also received treatment for cancer, and Queen Camilla will also continue the royal summer tradition at Balmoral.

The monarch has already travelled to Scotland and made appearances at the Mey Highland Games and the Flow Country in the past week.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Admiral Timothy Laurence, are reported to be joining the party in mid-August.

During their Balmoral break last summer, the royal family were greeted with a guard of honour on their way to a Sunday service at Crathie Kirk.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet estate staff and members of the public as they leave Crathie Parish Church, near Balmoral, after a church service, to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet estate staff and members of the public as they leave Crathie Parish Church, near Balmoral, after a church service, to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2023. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the parish to catch a glimpse of the monarch and his family in their beloved Lower Deeside.

Select royal fans have had the opportunity to step inside the castle over the past few months after the King granted permission for select rooms to be part of a tour.

Tickets for the exclusive visits sold-out within hours of going on sale – with special guests able to view historic artwork, statues and select rooms – including the drawing room where the final photo of the Queen was taken in September 2022.

