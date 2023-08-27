King Charles waves to waiting crowds as he attends service at Crathie Kirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King Charles waves to waiting crowds as he attends service at Crathie Kirk

A parade of soldiers welcomed the royals back to the Lower Deeside parish on Sunday morning.

By Ellie Milne
Charles and Camilla in car arriving at Crathie Kirk
King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving at Crathie Kirk for Sunday's service. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Tourists and locals gathered outside Crathie Kirk to welcome the King back to his much-loved Lower Deeside.

King Charles made his first visit since becoming King earlier this month, driving himself and Queen Camilla to a recent Sunday service at the parish near Balmoral.

But Sunday’s visit was met with more fanfare with hundreds turning out to catch a glimpse of the royals.

Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland provided a guard of honour before a small convoy of cars made their arrival.

The soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland provided a guard of honour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A sea of phones and cameras appeared as King Charles and Queen Camilla, dressed in their Sunday best, smiled and waved to all who had turned out.

Prince William drove behind with the Princess of Wales and Prince Andrew as passengers, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and her husband, Admiral Timothy Laurence.

Visitors from around the world

Crathie Kirk is the regular place of worship for the royal family when they are residing at Balmoral Castle. The parish also held a small private service for the family following the Queen’s death last year.

It is understood King Charles and Queen Camilla have been staying at their summer residence for the past few weeks with other members of the family joining more recently.

Yesterday, the King made a surprise appearance at the Lonach Highland Games, much to the delight of those in attendance.

Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Timothy Lawrence arriving at Crathie Kirk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Today the excitement continued as visitors arrived at Crathie Kirk gradually throughout the morning in the hope of catching a glimpse of the family.

Among those in attendance were sisters Carole Turner, Marsha Davis and Laurie Mapoles, and two of their husbands, Jimmy Turner and Greg Mapoles, who had travelled all the way from Georgia in the United States.

“It was so nice to see them all,” Mrs Turner said.

“The first thing I thought of sounds really stupid but it’s ‘oh that’s them, they look just like their pictures’.

“My sister and brother-in-law were here last year when the Queen died so everything was shut.

“They decided to do it all again and have brought all of us with them.”

King leaves Crathie Kirk

Police officers were dotted along the main road guiding traffic into the car park while people lined up all the way along the route from the Balmoral gates.

Those in attendance shared stories with fellow royal fans about times they have met or seen the King in the past as they waited for the cars to arrive.

The crowd fell silent when the soldiers began their parade and officers stepped in to stop traffic.

Magaret Mackenzie
Margaret Mackenzie, from Tore, travelled down for the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Margaret Mackenzie had travelled down from her home in Tore for the day, alongside her husband and two daughters, to see King Charles in person once again.

She has been visiting Balmoral since she was a little girl and shared how the surrounding fields used to be packed with cars when the Queen was at her summer residence.

“It’s just lovely to see them all,” she said.

“Especially since this is the first time since Charles became King. It’s all part of history.

“We were last here when the Queen died and saw all the flower tributes so it’s nice to be back now.”

Tourists and locals stopped to take photos outside the church. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Many decided to stick around once the cars passed, waiting outside throughout the almost hour-long service.

Luckily, the morning rain had cleared and dozens were able to walk up the hill and stand outside the doors to the church to see everyone leave Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie’s service as a lone piper played.

As the cars departed to return to Balmoral Castle, King Charles and Camilla waved to the crowds once again.

Conversation