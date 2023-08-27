King Charles waves to waiting crowds as he attends service at Crathie Kirk

Tourists and locals gathered outside Crathie Kirk to welcome the King back to his much-loved Lower Deeside.

King Charles made his first visit since becoming King earlier this month, driving himself and Queen Camilla to a recent Sunday service at the parish near Balmoral.

But Sunday’s visit was met with more fanfare with hundreds turning out to catch a glimpse of the royals.

Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland provided a guard of honour before a small convoy of cars made their arrival.

A sea of phones and cameras appeared as King Charles and Queen Camilla, dressed in their Sunday best, smiled and waved to all who had turned out.

Prince William drove behind with the Princess of Wales and Prince Andrew as passengers, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Princess Royal and her husband, Admiral Timothy Laurence.

Visitors from around the world

Crathie Kirk is the regular place of worship for the royal family when they are residing at Balmoral Castle. The parish also held a small private service for the family following the Queen’s death last year.

It is understood King Charles and Queen Camilla have been staying at their summer residence for the past few weeks with other members of the family joining more recently.

Yesterday, the King made a surprise appearance at the Lonach Highland Games, much to the delight of those in attendance.

Today the excitement continued as visitors arrived at Crathie Kirk gradually throughout the morning in the hope of catching a glimpse of the family.

Among those in attendance were sisters Carole Turner, Marsha Davis and Laurie Mapoles, and two of their husbands, Jimmy Turner and Greg Mapoles, who had travelled all the way from Georgia in the United States.

“It was so nice to see them all,” Mrs Turner said.

“The first thing I thought of sounds really stupid but it’s ‘oh that’s them, they look just like their pictures’.

“My sister and brother-in-law were here last year when the Queen died so everything was shut.

“They decided to do it all again and have brought all of us with them.”

King leaves Crathie Kirk

Police officers were dotted along the main road guiding traffic into the car park while people lined up all the way along the route from the Balmoral gates.

Those in attendance shared stories with fellow royal fans about times they have met or seen the King in the past as they waited for the cars to arrive.

The crowd fell silent when the soldiers began their parade and officers stepped in to stop traffic.

Margaret Mackenzie had travelled down from her home in Tore for the day, alongside her husband and two daughters, to see King Charles in person once again.

She has been visiting Balmoral since she was a little girl and shared how the surrounding fields used to be packed with cars when the Queen was at her summer residence.

“It’s just lovely to see them all,” she said.

“Especially since this is the first time since Charles became King. It’s all part of history.

“We were last here when the Queen died and saw all the flower tributes so it’s nice to be back now.”

Many decided to stick around once the cars passed, waiting outside throughout the almost hour-long service.

Luckily, the morning rain had cleared and dozens were able to walk up the hill and stand outside the doors to the church to see everyone leave Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie’s service as a lone piper played.

As the cars departed to return to Balmoral Castle, King Charles and Camilla waved to the crowds once again.