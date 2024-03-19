McDonald’s coming to Aviemore after new restaurant plan wins backing of Highland councillors

Aviemore will get its first McDonald’s after Highland councillors approved plans for a new branch of the famous fast-food restaurant.

News of the global chain coming to the town’s retail park created a buzz when plans emerged last year.

But it was referred to the council’s south planning committee after the local community council raised a series of concerns.

The local group’s worries centred around litter and a possible rise in antisocial behaviour.

It also said the look of the building was “out of character” with its surroundings.

Those views were given short shrift by the planning committee however, and the proposal was passed unanimously.

McDonald’s proposal is ‘sensible application in the right area’

The site already had planning permission to operate as a restaurant and takeaway.

Today’s application was to grant permission for an extension and the installation of a new ventilation system.

Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Bill Lobban said the proposal was a good thing for Aviemore.

He said: “This is a sensible application in the right location. It will bring more business to the centre of Aviemore.

“Which is where these sort of things should be. I’m happy to propose that we approve this.”

The name MacDonald is already synonymous with Aviemore because of the major hotel and resort in the town.

Today’s decision might cause some confusion because of that.

But that will be quickly subside when locals spy the internationally-known golden arches being erected on Santa Clause Drive in the near future.

Why did people object to a new McDonald’s in Aviemore?

Aviemore and Vicinity Community Council said there was a lack of information about bins for takeaway customers in the application.

It also wanted to know what measures would be taken by McDonald’s to stop people congregating at the site.

A McDonald’s restaurant in Fort William banned under-18s last year because of antisocial behaviour concerns.

The nearby Winking Owl bar and restaurant also objected to the McDonald’s plan because of noise and odour concerns for its beer garden customers.

Today’s report before councillors said those concerns had now been addressed.

The potential new McDonald’s site was previously occupied by Superdrug.

This will be the chain’s first venture into Strathspey, with the nearest restaurant more than 30 miles away in Inverness.