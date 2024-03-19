McDonald’s coming to Aviemore after new restaurant plan wins backing of Highland councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McDonald’s coming to Aviemore after new restaurant plan wins backing of Highland councillors

The internationally-known chain will now open at the town's retail park.

By Stuart Findlay
Some objections were raised about the prospect of a new McDonald's in Aviemore.
Aviemore will get its first McDonald’s after Highland councillors approved plans for a new branch of the famous fast-food restaurant.

News of the global chain coming to the town’s retail park created a buzz when plans emerged last year.

But it was referred to the council’s south planning committee after the local community council raised a series of concerns.

The local group’s worries centred around litter and a possible rise in antisocial behaviour.

It also said the look of the building was “out of character” with its surroundings.

Those views were given short shrift by the planning committee however, and the proposal was passed unanimously.

McDonald’s proposal is ‘sensible application in the right area’

The site already had planning permission to operate as a restaurant and takeaway.

Today’s application was to grant permission for an extension and the installation of a new ventilation system.

Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Bill Lobban said the proposal was a good thing for Aviemore.

He said: “This is a sensible application in the right location. It will bring more business to the centre of Aviemore.

Highland Council convener Bill Lobban backed the plans. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Which is where these sort of things should be. I’m happy to propose that we approve this.”

The name MacDonald is already synonymous with Aviemore because of the major hotel and resort in the town.

Today’s decision might cause some confusion because of that.

But that will be quickly subside when locals spy the internationally-known golden arches being erected on Santa Clause Drive in the near future.

Why did people object to a new McDonald’s in Aviemore?

Aviemore and Vicinity Community Council said there was a lack of information about bins for takeaway customers in the application.

It also wanted to know what measures would be taken by McDonald’s to stop people congregating at the site.

A McDonald’s restaurant in Fort William banned under-18s last year because of antisocial behaviour concerns.

This image shows the proximity of the new McDonald’s to the Winking Owl pub. Image: Highland Council

The nearby Winking Owl bar and restaurant also objected to the McDonald’s plan because of noise and odour concerns for its beer garden customers.

Today’s report before councillors said those concerns had now been addressed.

The potential new McDonald’s site was previously occupied by Superdrug.

This will be the chain’s first venture into Strathspey, with the nearest restaurant more than 30 miles away in Inverness.

Conversation