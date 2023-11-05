IN PICTURES: Aberdeen Fireworks returns this year with a BANG!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Aberdeen Fireworks returns this year with a BANG!

The annual event which is free attracts large crowds eager to see the spectacular light show.

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

The eagerly-awaited annual Aberdeen Fireworks returned this Sunday.

Crowds from across the north-east turned out to the free event hosted at the city’s Beach Boulevard.

People made sure to wrap up warm on the cold November night, which kicked off with the charity firewalk, followed by the Bonfire and then the spectacular firework display.

The stillness of the air was broken by the loud bangs and loud applause from the crowd who looked on in awe at the fireworks as they shot across the dark sky.

Aberdeen City Council was once again able to make the fireworks a free for all, with the event remaining one of the most popular in the city.

Our photographers Darrell Benns and Kenny Elrick were there to capture the action.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The fireworks paid tribute to Aberdeen itself.
Conversation