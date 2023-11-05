IN PICTURES: Aberdeen Fireworks returns this year with a BANG!

The eagerly-awaited annual Aberdeen Fireworks returned this Sunday.

Crowds from across the north-east turned out to the free event hosted at the city’s Beach Boulevard.

People made sure to wrap up warm on the cold November night, which kicked off with the charity firewalk, followed by the Bonfire and then the spectacular firework display.

The stillness of the air was broken by the loud bangs and loud applause from the crowd who looked on in awe at the fireworks as they shot across the dark sky.

Aberdeen City Council was once again able to make the fireworks a free for all, with the event remaining one of the most popular in the city.

Our photographers Darrell Benns and Kenny Elrick were there to capture the action.