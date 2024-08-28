North and north-east youngsters to hit the yuletide stage for Press and Journal Christmas Concert

Youngsters across the north and north-east are being called upon to deck the halls as The Press and Journal’s popular Christmas Concerts return this year.

Preparations are already in full swing for the festive extravaganza that will feature shows in Aberdeen and Inverness to raise money for our fantastic Pounds For Primaries campaign.

For more than 50 years, the concerts have enjoyed huge success in the Granite City.

The show then made its Highland debut in 2023, which saw hundreds of inspiring young people take to the stage.

Last year’s concerts in Aberdeen and Inverness helped raise a total of £21,600 in support of Pounds for Primaries, benefitting 120 schools across the Press and Journal circulation area.

Now youngsters in the north and north-east will have the chance to take to the yuletide stage once more at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday December 8 and Drumossie Hotel in Inverness on Thursday November 28.

Children from P1-S6 are encouraged to join the line-up, whether that be part of a choir or as an instrumentalist.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “The Christmas Concert has been a highlight of the festive season for more than 50 years.

“It’s great to give children the opportunity to perform on the big stage to a large audience and it’s a very special event which friends and family come together to enjoy.

“Last year, for the first time, we held three concerts, two in one day in Aberdeen and our first ever Inverness concert. All three were a huge success, with hundreds of children taking part.

“Another big part of the concert is that all of the money raised from the concerts goes to good causes and last year we were able to donate more than £20,000 to primary schools across the north and north-east.”

Schools and groups can register to perform at the Aberdeen and Inverness concerts by contacting pjcommunities@pressandjournal.co.uk.

Businesses looking to sponsor these events and help a great cause can also get in touch at the above email address