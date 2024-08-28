North and north-east youngsters to hit the yuletide stage for Press and Journal Christmas Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North and north-east youngsters to hit the yuletide stage for Press and Journal Christmas Concert

The annual concert returns to Aberdeen and Inverness.

By Jenna Scott
Hundreds of children took part last year. Image: Jason Hedges.
Hundreds of children took part last year. Image: Jason Hedges.

Youngsters across the north and north-east are being called upon to deck the halls as The Press and Journal’s popular Christmas Concerts return this year.

Preparations are already in full swing for the festive extravaganza that will feature shows in Aberdeen and Inverness to raise money for our fantastic Pounds For Primaries campaign.

For more than 50 years, the concerts have enjoyed huge success in the Granite City.
The show then made its Highland debut in 2023, which saw hundreds of inspiring young people take to the stage.

Last year’s concerts in Aberdeen and Inverness helped raise a total of £21,600 in support of Pounds for Primaries, benefitting 120 schools across the Press and Journal circulation area.

Now youngsters in the north and north-east will have the chance to take to the yuletide stage once more at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Sunday December 8 and Drumossie Hotel in Inverness on Thursday November 28.

Children from P1-S6 are encouraged to join the line-up, whether that be part of a choir or as an instrumentalist.

Craig Walker P&J Editor looks forward to welcoming schools to the stage. Image: Jason Hedges.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “The Christmas Concert has been a highlight of the festive season for more than 50 years.

“It’s great to give children the opportunity to perform on the big stage to a large audience and it’s a very special event which friends and family come together to enjoy.

“Last year, for the first time, we held three concerts, two in one day in Aberdeen and our first ever Inverness concert. All three were a huge success, with hundreds of children taking part.

“Another big part of the concert is that all of the money raised from the concerts goes to good causes and last year we were able to donate more than £20,000 to primary schools across the north and north-east.”

St. Margaret’s School for Girls took to the stage. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Schools and groups can register to perform at the Aberdeen and Inverness concerts by contacting pjcommunities@pressandjournal.co.uk.

Businesses looking to sponsor these events and help a great cause can also get in touch at the above email address

