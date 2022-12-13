Watch 21 fantastic performances from the Evening Express Christmas Concert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 700 performers from 23 schools and community organisations took to the stage for the biggest ever Evening Express Christmas Concert.

Thousands turned out to watch the youngsters at P&J Live as they got the audience in the festive spirit with Christmas favourites.

More than 2,000 tickets were sold across this year’s two shows, with £15,000 raised to support local schools through the the Evening Express’ Pounds for Primaries project.

Evening Express editor Craig Walker said the 2022 Evening Express Christmas Concert, which has been a feature of Aberdeen’s festive season for more than 50 years, was “the biggest ever”.

He added: “We had almost 700 performers over two shows and it was great to see the excitement, joy and talent from people across the north-east.”

Show director Laura Pike said the shows, which took place on Sunday December 11, were “magnificient” and that everyone involved from the children to the audiences were “just ready for a big celebration”.

She added: “It was fantastic to be a part of it and see the kids and I’m so proud of everyone involved. I’m looking forward already to next year, but I think by then we’ll need the huge arena at P&J Live.”

Videos of Evening Express Christmas Concert

The curtain may now have come down on the performances but you can still share in the joy of the shows.

Our videographer Kenny Elrick captured all the festive fun and the videos of the youngsters hitting all the right notes are sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

There are 21 videos for you to watch – check them out to see if your local group or school features.

We also have some great galleries from the night as our photographers captured some of the special moments.

Click on our video highlights below to see the talented young stars take to the stage.