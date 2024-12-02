Everything you need to know about The P&J’s Community Fund: Charity nominations open now!

Charities across the north and north-east can now nominate themselves to be in with the chance of securing vital support from The P&J Community Fund for the next two years.

The P&J Community Fund supports the good causes transforming our communities, making our regions better places to live and work.

From today, third-sector organisations can put themselves forward in a bid to receive cash from fund from February 2025 to November 2026.

Two charities will be selected by readers from a nomination shortlist to become our new charity partners.

This year the fund has helped five local good causes.

Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid were all supported by The P&J Community Fund throughout 2024 after being chosen by the public.

The Press and Journal raised a total of £126,249.77 for these charities this year, with this sum equally split between each organisation.

Here are all the details you need to know about the nomination process to become one of our next charity partners.

How many categories can a charity enter into?

The P&J Community Fund 2025/2026 will see charities enter into one of two categories: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire charities, or Highlands, Islands and Moray charities.

How will the new charity partners be selected?

In January, a panel of judges – including The Press and Journal’s editor Craig Walker – will select a shortlist of six charities from the nomination list. Three charities will be shortlisted from each category.

The P&J will then announce the shortlist and a public vote will determine the winning charities.

Readers will be able to vote for one charity in each category.

Can members of the public nominate a charity?

No. This year, nominations will only be accepted if the charity is nominated by an employee, trustee or board member of a charity.

When will the new P&J Community Fund charity partners be announced?

The new charity partners will be revealed online and in print on Friday February 7 2025.

Both charities will be invited as guests to The P&J Charity Gala, in association with Cala, on February 21 2025.

The glittering gala will be the first fundraising event for the two new charity partners, bringing together local businesses for an amazing evening of dining and top-class entertainment.

Tickets for the gala are on sale now.

How can I submit a nomination for P&J Community Fund and when do entries close?

Nominations can be submitted via the form below.

Charities have two weeks to nominate themselves, with the nomination period closing at midnight on Monday December 16.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.