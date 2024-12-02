Everything you need to know about The P&J’s Community Fund: Charity nominations open now!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know about The P&J’s Community Fund: Charity nominations open now!

Local charities can now nominate themselves to be in with a chance of becoming our new P&J Community Fund partners.

By Kloe Paton
Nominations Now Open The P&J Community Fund

Charities across the north and north-east can now nominate themselves to be in with the chance of securing vital support from The P&J Community Fund for the next two years.

The P&J Community Fund supports the good causes transforming our communities, making our regions better places to live and work.

From today, third-sector organisations can put themselves forward in a bid to receive cash from fund from February 2025 to November 2026.

Two charities will be selected by readers from a nomination shortlist to become our new charity partners.

This year the fund has helped five local good causes.

Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid were all supported by The P&J Community Fund throughout 2024 after being chosen by the public.

The Press and Journal raised a total of £126,249.77 for these charities this year, with this sum equally split between each organisation.

Here are all the details you need to know about the nomination process to become one of our next charity partners.

How many categories can a charity enter into?

The P&J Community Fund 2025/2026 will see charities enter into one of two categories: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire charities, or Highlands, Islands and Moray charities.

How will the new charity partners be selected?

In January, a panel of judges – including The Press and Journal’s editor Craig Walker – will select a shortlist of six charities from the nomination list. Three charities will be shortlisted from each category.

The P&J will then announce the shortlist and a public vote will determine the winning charities.

Readers will be able to vote for one charity in each category.

Can members of the public nominate a charity?

No. This year, nominations will only be accepted if the charity is nominated by an employee, trustee or board member of a charity.

When will the new P&J Community Fund charity partners be announced?

The new charity partners will be revealed online and in print on Friday February 7 2025.

Both charities will be invited as guests to The P&J Charity Gala, in association with Cala, on February 21 2025.

The glittering gala will be the first fundraising event for the two new charity partners, bringing together local businesses for an amazing evening of dining and top-class entertainment.

Tickets for the gala are on sale now.

How can I submit a nomination for P&J Community Fund and when do entries close?

Nominations can be submitted via the form below.

Charities have two weeks to nominate themselves, with the nomination period closing at midnight on Monday December 16.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

