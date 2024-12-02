The P&J Community Fund – Terms and Conditions

The below terms and conditions are applicable for both charities and the public taking part in our search for new P&J Community Fund partners for 2025/2026.

Charity Terms and Conditions

Overview

The P&J Community Fund is a fundraising campaign run (the “Campaign”) by DC Thomson & Company Ltd (“DCT”). Six Scottish charities will be shortlisted, with The P&J readers voting to select two charity partners for The Press and Journal for 2025 and 2026. The shortlisted charities will be featured on The P&J website, social media channels and newspaper.

Entry

Scottish charities operating within Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire or the Highlands, Islands and Moray areas may nominate themselves during the period from 6am on 2nd December until midnight on 16th December (the “Nomination Period”).

Nominated charities that wish to be involved in the Campaign must provide all required details by completing the nomination form on The P&J website and selecting their category. Charities may only enter one category based on the geographical area in which they operate. If a charity operates across both geographical areas, they must select the one in which most of their work is carried out.

The categories include Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire charities, and Highlands, Islands and Moray charities.

One P&J charity partner will be chosen from each of the categories set out above, in accordance with the voting rules set out below.

Eligibility

In order to be considered your charity must be a Scottish charity registered with the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR). Charities who have previously been named a P&J Charity Partner are not eligible to enter again this year.

The charity must also be able to show that the work of the charity is undertaken within The Press and Journal coverage area – Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire & the Highlands, Islands and Moray. The charity may be registered in another area of Scotland, but the work the charity undertakes must fall within one of the coverage areas outlined above.

By submitting the nomination form, you confirm that all information provided in the form is true and correct.

Shortlisted charity features

All shortlisted charities that have completed a valid nomination form will be featured on The Press and Journal website, newspaper and on social media. We will use the information provided in the form to compile a profile of the shortlisted charity for use on the website and newspaper. All nomination forms submitted will become the property of DCT on receipt and will not be returned. DCT may also from time-to-time use all or part of the information provided in the nomination form in promotional materials and other materials associated with The P&J Community Fund and the Campaign. By submitting the nomination form, you agree to DCT using the information provided for this purpose.

Voting and the Award

On completion of the Nomination Period, a shortlist of three charities in each category will be decided by a panel of judges at the P&J Community Fund panel day in January 2025. The Press and Journal readers will then vote for “The P&J Charity Partners for 2025/2026”.

All of the shortlisted charities will be eligible for the reader vote. Voting will open at 6am on 17th January 2025 and will close at midnight on 31st January 2025. The Press and Journal readers will place votes via the voting page and editorial article found here. At the end of the reader vote, the charity with the highest number of votes in each of the two categories will be named a P&J Charity Partner for 2025/2026.

The two Charity Partners will be awarded an equal share of The P&J Community Fund. Fundraising for the Fund will take place between 21st February 2025 to 30th November 2026. All further funds raised will be split and awarded to the Charity Partners in November 2026.

Payment of the award will be made within 45 days of notification of the award to the Charity Partner’s nominated bank account. The P&J Community Fund is administrated through the Charities Aid Foundation.

Winning Charity Partners

The winning Charity Partners agree to cooperate with The P&J Community Fund team in the administration of the award and agree to take part in all meetings reasonably required of The P&J Community Fund team, including but not limited to:

Meeting with DCT editorial teams at least once per year to plan support for the Charity Partners throughout the year and provide an editorial plan;

Meetings with DCT marketing teams to provide updates on fundraising and event plans; and

Social media support for events run by DCT for the purposes of fundraising for the Community Fund (for example, by sharing DCT posts or other marketing materials on your own social media accounts, websites etc)

Ownership of Nomination Form

All nomination forms and any accompanying material submitted to DCT will become the property of DCT on receipt and will not be returned. By submitting your nomination form and any accompanying material, you agree to (a) assign to DCT all your intellectual property rights with full title guarantee; and (b) waive all moral rights, in and to your competition entry and otherwise arising in connection with your entry to which you may now or at any time in the future be entitled under the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 as amended from time to time and under all similar legislation from time to time in force anywhere in the world.

DCT may from time-to-time use all or part of the information provided in your nomination form in promotional materials and other materials associated with The P&J Community Fund and the Campaign. We will not include your name or other personal details included in your nomination form in these materials unless with prior approval from you. By submitting a nomination form, you agree to DCT using the information provided for this purpose.

General

Insofar as is permitted by law, DCT will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate any participant in the Campaign or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking part in the Campaign, except where it is caused by negligence of DCT or that of its employees.

DCT may, at its sole discretion, reserve the right to exclude a charity from participating in the campaign if there is any reason to believe that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions.

DCT reserves the right to suspend, cancel or amend the Campaign where it becomes necessary to do so.

These terms and conditions are governed by the laws of Scotland. If any entrants to the Campaign wish to take court proceedings, then they must do this within the courts in Scotland.

Reader Terms and Conditions

Overview

The P&J Community Fund is a fundraising campaign run (the “Campaign”) by DC Thomson & Company Ltd (“DCT”). Readers of The Press & Journal will vote for local charities to become one of two charity partners for The P&J for 2025/2026. Full details on how to vote for your favourite charity are set out below.

The P&J Community Fund

The two P&J charity partners will each benefit from an equal share of The P&J Community Fund. Fundraising for The P&J Community Fund will take place between 21 February 2025 and 30 November 2026. All further funds raised will be split and awarded to the Charity Partners in November 2026.

Voting, Eligibility and the Award

Charities will nominate themselves and a group of 6 will be shortlisted by The P&J Community Fund judging panel. All shortlisted charities will be featured on The Press and Journal website and newspaper between 17/01/25 and 31/01/25.

Readers of The P&J will be able to vote for the selected charities between 17th January and 31st January. To be eligible to participate in the vote, you must provide your name, email address and postcode. Participation is open to all residents of the following postcodes:

AB10,AB11,AB12,AB13,AB14,AB15,AB16,AB21,AB22,AB23,AB24,

AB25,AB30,AB31,AB32,AB33,AB34,AB35,AB36,AB37,AB38,AB39,

AB41,AB42,AB43,AB44,AB45,AB51,AB52,AB53,AB54,AB55,AB56,

DD9,DD10,HS6,HS7,HS8,HS9,IV1,IV2,IV3,IV4,IV6,IV7,IV8,

IV9,IV10,IV11,IV12,IV13,IV14,IV15,IV16,IV17,IV18,IV19,

IV20,IV21,IV22,IV24,IV25,IV26,IV27,IV28,IV30,IV31,IV32,

IV36,IV40,IV45,IV47,IV49,IV51,IV52,IV54,IV55,IV56,IV63,

KW1,KW10,KW12,KW14,KW15,KW16,KW17,KW3,KW6,KW8,KW9,PA20,

PA34,PA35,PA37,PA38,PA42,PA43,PA44,PA48,PA49,PA65,PA66,

PA67,PA7,PA72,PA75,PA77,PA80,PH3,PH4,PH20,PH21,PH22,PH23,

PH24,PH25,PH26,PH32,PH33,PH34,PH35,PH36,PH39,PH41,PH49,

PH50,ZE1,ZE2,HS1

Votes from outside of these postcodes will be void and will not form part of the final count.

To vote for a charity, please follow the voting page found through this link here during the voting period, complete the required information and select your preferred charities. You may vote for one charity from each of the two categories. Charities will be grouped into two categories: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire; and Highlands, Islands and Moray.

At the end of the voting period, the charity with the highest number of votes in each category will be named a P&J charity partner for 2025/2026. All funds raised will be split and awarded to the Charity Partners equally.

Participation in the Campaign is open to all residents of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands aged 18 years or over, except:

Employees or agents of DCT or its holding or subsidiary companies;

Employees of agents or suppliers of DCT or its holding or subsidiary companies, who are professionally connected with the Campaign or its administration; or

Members of the immediate families or households of the above.

Data Protection

DCT will only process your personal information as set out in the privacy policy found here.

General

Insofar as is permitted by law, DCT will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate any participant in the Campaign or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking part in the Campaign, except where it is caused by negligence of DCT or that of its employees.

DCT may, at its sole discretion, reserve the right to exclude a charity from participating in the campaign if there is any reason to believe that there has been a breach of the terms and conditions.

DCT reserves the right to suspend, cancel or amend the Campaign where it becomes necessary to do so.

These terms and conditions are governed by the laws of Scotland. If any entrants to the Campaign wish to take court proceedings, then they must do this within the courts in Scotland.