New luxury barbershop to open in Aberdeen suburb

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mr Dun is to open a new barber shop in the Bieldside area of Aberdeen.

The salon, on North Deeside Road, will open at the start of next month.

Four new jobs have been created with the potential for more in the future.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of services including haircut, beard services or facials.

The salon, opening at the site of the former hairdresser Kaz, will be managed by co-owner Ritchie Smith who has worked for Mr Dun for the past three-and-a-half-years.

‘Exciting’ opportunity

The 33-year-old started his hairdressing career when he signed up for the Mr Dun barber school.

Now just a few years later he is opening his own barber shop alongside co-owners Dean Walker and Duncan Wiseman.

Ritchie, who previously studied product design at Gray’s School of Art, said: “I had just got back from a five week holiday to Australia when Dean told me at the start of the year he had an opportunity.

“I didn’t expect it. It came totally out of the blue.

“I can’t believe after three-and-a-half years I’m going to be running my own barber shop.”

New barber shop for west of the city

It is the first venture into the west side of Aberdeen for Mr Dun which currently has barber shops in Aberdeen and Inverurie.

After the success of the Inverurie salon, which opened last year, Dean spotted a gap in the market and was keen to get a salon opened in Bieldside.

He said: “I saw the shop becoming available and felt it would be a good spot for us.

“I also think the dynamic of the city has changed a little bit. People are not in the city centre as much as they were.

“They stay more local so I feel like we want to go out to them in these smaller satellite shops.”

Create next generation of barbers

Dean is looking forward to more expansion in the future as he looks to keep building his team.

He said: “Because we have the barber school it creates the next generation of barbers all the time and every four months I’ve got a new group of six which create opportunities.

“The main aim with these is to try and help grow my team members.

“When I have some of my experienced guys who have been with me a while I’m setting up with them in partnership so it gives them an opportunity to have their shop and I’m doing it with them.”