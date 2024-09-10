Dons legends turn out to help raise £14k in memory of Cove ‘number 14’, teenager Ben Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Dons legends turn out to help raise £14k in memory of Cove ‘number 14’, teenager Ben Bradford

A charity game took place to remember the 'football daft' Lochside Academy pupil who died in his sleep aged 16.

In memory of Ben Bradford, left, his dad Mike and brother Alex take to the pitch.
In memory of Ben Bradford, left, his dad Mike and brother Alex take to the pitch.
By Lindsay Bruce

A charity football match in memory of tragic teenager Ben Bradford – who played in a number 14 shirt for Cove Youth – raised “£14,000 – almost to the penny.”

The game, which took place at Balmoral Stadium saw Ben’s dad and younger brother  both also don number 14 jerseys.  Playing for opposing sides during the charity event on Friday September 6, Mike Bradford said the evening – and the amount raised – was a “fitting tribute” to his boy who “just absolutely lived and breathed football.”

Cove Youth player Ben Bradford.
Cove Youth player Ben Bradford, who died just months after his 16th birthday.

“Fast right-winger” Ben passed away in his sleep age 16 on May 25, the night before his cup final match against Thistle FC. “A bit like adult cot death” the Lochside Academy student was fit and healthy when his heart stopped unexpectedly while he slept.

‘We need to keep Ben’s memory alive’

Determined to keep the memory of their “energetic, chatty boy” alive, Ben’s family are in the early stages of establishing a charity in his name, which will also centre around the special number 14.

The teams at the start of the charity football match in memory of Ben Bradford.
The teams at the start of the game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Ben Bradford memorial match – which saw a side of Cove Youth players, including Alex, play against a squad led by Mike and some Aberdeen legends, friends and family, was the first of what the Bradfords hope will be an annual event.

‘You’ll never walk alone’ played as teams took to pitch

Both teams walked onto the pitch to football anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone, which was also included in Ben’s funeral. Just before kick-off Flower of Scotland blared into Balmoral Stadium while the players gathered themselves for the match.

Alex Bradford challenging for the ball.
Alex Bradford challenging for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The night went really, really well,” said Mike. “Ben would have loved it. Football was his life.

“It was great to have Alex up there playing too. He scored in the 88th minute.

Mike Bradford, Ben's dad, on the pitch with one of the youth squad behind him.
Mike Bradford, Ben’s dad, on the pitch with one of the youth squad behind him. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“That will be a special memory for us now, especially as it happened in the place where Ben trained and played his home games.”

Aberdeen FC legends play in memory of Ben Bradford

Included in the Ben Bradford “Legends” side, led by Mike, were ex-Aberdeen stars Andrew Considine, Derek Young, Darren Young, Darren Mackie and Martin Skinner.

Wartching on with Ben’s loved ones in the stands were John Hewitt, Joe Harper, Willie Garner, Drew Jarvie and Duncan Davidson.

Aberdeen players Darren Mackie and Derek Young with Alex Bradford after a goal to make it 1-1.
Aberdeen players Darren Mackie and Derek Young with Alex Bradford after a goal to make it 1-1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The whole charity plan will revolve around Ben Bradford and the number 14,” added Mike.

Darren Young, former Dons player, battling the Cove Youth side for the ball.
Darren Young, former Dons player, battling the Cove Youth side for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“To have all those people come out to honour Ben’s memory – and then for their generosity to raise £14,000 was strange but special.”

Funds raised exceed family’s hopes

On top of funds raised on the night from raffles and games, the event secured more than £4000 in sponsorship. Cove Rangers provided the stadium and staff for free with Aberdeen FC’s community trust and supporters clubs bringing mascots and flag bearers.

Former Aberdeen player Darren Mackie and Alex Bradford, Ben's little brother, after a goal.
Former Aberdeen player Darren Mackie and Alex Bradford, Ben’s little brother, after a goal. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Robert Gordon College pipe band – there in support of Alex – entertained the crowd before kick-off.

‘Ben would have loved it,’ says dad

“Cove Rangers have been absolutely brilliant and the support of friends and family, our sponsors… everyone… they’ve all been outstanding.

Enjoying the charity event, fans young and old.
Enjoying the charity event, fans young and old. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The winners – Cove Youth Under 17s, won 5-3 to take home the Ben Bradford Shield.

“We’ll do it all again next year, by which point we will be further down the track with the chair and some other exciting projects in the pipeline.

“He would have loved it. Ben would have loved it.”

Watching on from the sidelines during the match. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Crowds roaring in support of both sides at the charity match. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured is Ben's little brother Alex Bradford. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen supporters flying the flag on the pitch at Balmoral Stadium. Image Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
A swell of support from family and friends at the Ben Bradford Memorial Match. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alex and Mike Bradford walking on the pitch ahead of the match. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured are players challenging for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Thousands turned out to remember teenager Ben Bradford. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen player Derek Young sliding in for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Alex Bradford in red. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen player Derek Young being tackled. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The winners' cup and shield.Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Looking on during the Ben Bradford memorial match, loved ones, friends and family. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Dons player Derek Young. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mike Bradford, Ben's dad. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured are Cove Youth scoring to make it 1-0. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
One of the managers in the dugout during the Balmoral Stadium football match. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured are Cove Youth in a huddle before kick off. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mascots before the game.Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

More from News

ambulance ARI
NHS Grampian in ‘extremely challenging’ position with predicted £82.5m overspend
Julie Flanighan outside Docs and Frocks
Docs and Frocks: New vintage boutique to open its doors on Elgin High Street
Kirkwall
Traffic could be banned on Kirkwall town centre street as narrow lane 'congested with…
Ladbrokes on Baron Taylor's Street in Inverness.
Pest control called after rat spotted at Inverness betting shop
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Paterson guilty after being caught in a paedophile hunter sting Picture shows; Raymond Paterson . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Pensioner snared by paedophile hunters sent sexual messages to 'child' decoys
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. 120mph suspected drink-driver jumped out of vehicle and provoked foot pursuit. Picture shows; Liam Taylor outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 10/09/2024
120mph suspected drink-driver jumped out of smoking vehicle and sparked police chase
Concerns have been raised over unauthorised gypsy traveller sites in Moray including one at the former Leanchoil Hospital at Forres. Image: DC Thomson
Hunt for Moray Traveller sites - after unauthorised camps 'left mess' in Forres and…
Bin lorry catches fire as a result of hot ashes Picture shows; Lorry caught on fire. Cruden Bay. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
WATCH: Warning issued after Aberdeenshire bin lorry catches fire
Northern Belle locomotive
'Britain's poshest train' may scrap visits to Aberdeen after trip cancelled three times
An old picture of a Puma helicopter seen readying to fly to Kinloss Barracks
Why army helicopters are flying over Moray, the Highlands and islands

Conversation