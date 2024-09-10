Dons legends turn out to help raise £14k in memory of Cove ‘number 14’, teenager Ben Bradford

A charity football match in memory of tragic teenager Ben Bradford – who played in a number 14 shirt for Cove Youth – raised “£14,000 – almost to the penny.”

The game, which took place at Balmoral Stadium saw Ben’s dad and younger brother both also don number 14 jerseys. Playing for opposing sides during the charity event on Friday September 6, Mike Bradford said the evening – and the amount raised – was a “fitting tribute” to his boy who “just absolutely lived and breathed football.”

“Fast right-winger” Ben passed away in his sleep age 16 on May 25, the night before his cup final match against Thistle FC. “A bit like adult cot death” the Lochside Academy student was fit and healthy when his heart stopped unexpectedly while he slept.

‘We need to keep Ben’s memory alive’

Determined to keep the memory of their “energetic, chatty boy” alive, Ben’s family are in the early stages of establishing a charity in his name, which will also centre around the special number 14.

The Ben Bradford memorial match – which saw a side of Cove Youth players, including Alex, play against a squad led by Mike and some Aberdeen legends, friends and family, was the first of what the Bradfords hope will be an annual event.

‘You’ll never walk alone’ played as teams took to pitch

Both teams walked onto the pitch to football anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone, which was also included in Ben’s funeral. Just before kick-off Flower of Scotland blared into Balmoral Stadium while the players gathered themselves for the match.

“The night went really, really well,” said Mike. “Ben would have loved it. Football was his life.

“It was great to have Alex up there playing too. He scored in the 88th minute.

“That will be a special memory for us now, especially as it happened in the place where Ben trained and played his home games.”

Aberdeen FC legends play in memory of Ben Bradford

Included in the Ben Bradford “Legends” side, led by Mike, were ex-Aberdeen stars Andrew Considine, Derek Young, Darren Young, Darren Mackie and Martin Skinner.

Wartching on with Ben’s loved ones in the stands were John Hewitt, Joe Harper, Willie Garner, Drew Jarvie and Duncan Davidson.

“The whole charity plan will revolve around Ben Bradford and the number 14,” added Mike.

“To have all those people come out to honour Ben’s memory – and then for their generosity to raise £14,000 was strange but special.”

Funds raised exceed family’s hopes

On top of funds raised on the night from raffles and games, the event secured more than £4000 in sponsorship. Cove Rangers provided the stadium and staff for free with Aberdeen FC’s community trust and supporters clubs bringing mascots and flag bearers.

Robert Gordon College pipe band – there in support of Alex – entertained the crowd before kick-off.

‘Ben would have loved it,’ says dad

“Cove Rangers have been absolutely brilliant and the support of friends and family, our sponsors… everyone… they’ve all been outstanding.

“The winners – Cove Youth Under 17s, won 5-3 to take home the Ben Bradford Shield.

“We’ll do it all again next year, by which point we will be further down the track with the chair and some other exciting projects in the pipeline.

“He would have loved it. Ben would have loved it.”