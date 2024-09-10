Pest control called after rat spotted at Inverness betting shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Pest control called after rat spotted at Inverness betting shop

The Ladbrokes branch was temporarily closed to customers after a rodent was spotted indoors.

By Michelle Henderson
Ladbrokes on Baron Taylor's Street in Inverness.
Ladbrokes on Baron Taylor's Street in Inverness was forced to close early after rats were spotted inside the shop. Image: Google Street View.

All bets were off at an Inverness betting shop after a rat was spotted in the premises.

The Ladbrokes branch on Baron Taylor’s Street was temporarily closed after a rodent was found inside the city centre business.

Staff were forced to shut up shop early as experts were called in to flush out the unwanted visitor.

Pest control sealed the entrance point while they carried out a full inspection of the branch.

The shop was given a deep clean and has since been able to reopen to customers.

Rat shuts down Inverness Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes confirmed the business is now back to trading as normal – with measures in place to make sure no more rats make an appearance.

A spokesperson said: “Following the sighting, the shop was closed early and pest control attended the shop the next morning and took action to prevent access to the shop by the rodents.

“The shop received a deep clean following the pest control visit, and has been trading normally since then.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the measures taken continue to be effective.”

Environmental health officers were not contacted about the incident.

A Highland Council spokesperson added: “We can confirm that environmental health do not hold any records of any involvement with alleged rats or the closure of Ladbrokes premises at Baron Taylor Street in connection with such issues.”

More from Inverness

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Paterson guilty after being caught in a paedophile hunter sting Picture shows; Raymond Paterson . N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Pensioner snared by paedophile hunters sent sexual messages to 'child' decoys
Lee Murray has been jailed: Image: Facebook
Inverness football coach who raped child jailed
Post Thumbnail
Scott Begbie: I love Inverness but hotel prices are simply too high
7
Hugh Nicol says the riverside location helps his business. Images Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Riverside Gallery: how a passion for customer service drove Hugh from the motor trade…
'I want to break free ' Artwork
‘I’m still trying to process the achievement’: Inverness artist's work featured in two major…
2
The council is to consider options for short-term letting control areas. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Officials start ball rolling on Edinburgh-style clampdown on short-term lets in Inverness
Police tape erected at The Gathering Place in Inverness.
Man charged in connection with 'serious' sexual assault of teenager near River Ness
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing
A general view of Inverness in colour with a brown NC500 road sign and pound signs
Analysis: What does the NC500 do for Inverness?

Conversation