Pest control called after rat spotted at Inverness betting shop

All bets were off at an Inverness betting shop after a rat was spotted in the premises.

The Ladbrokes branch on Baron Taylor’s Street was temporarily closed after a rodent was found inside the city centre business.

Staff were forced to shut up shop early as experts were called in to flush out the unwanted visitor.

Pest control sealed the entrance point while they carried out a full inspection of the branch.

The shop was given a deep clean and has since been able to reopen to customers.

Rat shuts down Inverness Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes confirmed the business is now back to trading as normal – with measures in place to make sure no more rats make an appearance.

A spokesperson said: “Following the sighting, the shop was closed early and pest control attended the shop the next morning and took action to prevent access to the shop by the rodents.

“The shop received a deep clean following the pest control visit, and has been trading normally since then.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the measures taken continue to be effective.”

Environmental health officers were not contacted about the incident.

A Highland Council spokesperson added: “We can confirm that environmental health do not hold any records of any involvement with alleged rats or the closure of Ladbrokes premises at Baron Taylor Street in connection with such issues.”