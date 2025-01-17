Reader vote opens deciding The P&J Community Fund’s new charity partners

Readers can now vote for the charities they believe are most deserving of becoming a P&J Community Fund Charity Partner.

The P&J Community Fund re-launched last month with over 150 charities across the north and north-east nominating themselves to be in with the chance of becoming our new charity partners.

The P&J Community Fund supports charities transforming our local communities, and it raised over £126,000 in its first year for our previous charity partners.

This year’s nominated charities were narrowed down earlier in the week to a final six by our P&J Community Fund panel.

The expert panel of judges included Craig Walker, editor of the Press and Journal, Gary Gerrard, non-executive director at Balmoral Group Holdings Ltd, Samantha Leckie, marketing manager at Cala Homes (North), and Morag Neville, head of charitable giving at The Northwood Charitable Trust.

Now, our readers have the final say and can decide on the two charities who will be supported by the Community Fund from February this year until November 2026.

Readers should choose one charity in both categories – Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire charities, and Highlands, Islands and Moray charities.

The voting period is open for two weeks from today until midnight on Friday January 31.

The winning charities will be announced on Friday February 7th in the newspaper and online.

The winning charities will be invited to the the upcoming P&J Charity Gala, in association with Cala, on February 21 at P&J Live, which is the first celebratory event in the fundraising calendar for The P&J Community Fund.

Discover the shortlisted north and north-east charities and submit your vote in each category today.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire charities

AberNecessities

AberNecessities supports families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire facing hardship by providing essential items like clothing, nappies, formula milk, and equipment for children. Since 2019, the charity has helped over 18,000 children, aiming to ensure no child goes without the basics.

Learn more about AberNecessities here.

Clan Cancer Support

Clan provides free support to anyone affected by cancer. Their services include emotional support, counselling, complementary therapies, and health and wellbeing services, all designed to support individuals and families cope.

Learn more about Clan Cancer Support here.

The Archie Foundation

The Archie Foundation supports children’s healthcare by providing enhanced services, specialist equipment, play areas, and bereavement support. They collaborate with NHS Grampian to improve hospital experiences and ensure accessible care in a child-friendly manner.

Learn more about The Archie Foundation here.

Highlands, Islands and Moray charities

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation helps children facing cancer by providing gifts and grants to brighten their days. It provides opportunities to create lasting memories, in memory of Abbie, providing a positive impact to those in need.

Learn more about Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation here.

Maggie’s Highlands

Maggie’s Highlands help people take back control when cancer turns life upside down, with professional support for anything from treatment side effects to money worries across the Highlands.

Learn more about Maggie’s Highlands here.

MERT Highland

The Medical & Emergency Response Team (MERT) Highland provides volunteer-led event medical cover, emergency support, and first aid assistance in the Highlands.

Learn more about MERT Highland here.