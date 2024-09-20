Ronnie turns 100 – and says ‘happy wife, happy life’ is key to longevity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ronnie turns 100 – and says ‘happy wife, happy life’ is key to longevity

The Jesmond Care Home resident has been celebrating the milestone with his wife, family and carers.

By Jamie Sinclair
Ronnie Sutherland celebrating his 100th birthday with his family.
A wise Aberdeen man has said that a happy marriage has been the secret to reaching his 100th birthday.

Ronald Sutherland celebrated the milestone earlier this week in the company of his wife Eleanor, family and staff at Jesmond Care Home in Bridge of Don.

The centenarian was treated to a birthday buffet and cake, as well as entertainment from musician Jack Mcpherson at the home.

Ronnie alongside his wife Eleanor.

Born in Aberdeen on September 17, 1924, Ronnie has lived a long and full life.

Ronnie and wife, Eleanor, moved in together in November 1966 and welcomed their son Ronald in 1968.

Twenty-two years after setting up home, the couple tied the knot in 1988.

Eleanor, 83, said: “Ronnie used to always joke ‘happy wife, happy life’

“His doctor recently commented that my love and care for him for the past 60 years is likely the secret to him reaching 100.

“There must be some truth to that saying after all!”

Aberdeen man celebrates 100th birthday

Ronnie began his career as an engineer for William Wilson’s in Kittybrewster.

Aberdeen has been home to Ronnie for most of his life but for a short spell working in mines in Fife.

He later worked with J&J Crombie at the Grandholm Mill, on the banks of the River Don.

Eleanor and Ronnie became proud grandparents of Lewis, 23, and Miles, 21.

Sadly, Ronnie’s daughter from his first marriage Ruthie, passed away in 2023 aged 69.

Ronnie is a true family man, but Eleanor claims he did have another love.

She said: “Second only to his love for his family, Ronnie’s true passion is fishing.

Ronnie has lived a wonderful 100 years.

“He spent hours upon hours fishing on the River Don, something he enjoyed for nearly 25 years.

“He even made his very own fishing lure named the ‘Sutherland Special’, which was his pride and joy, and his secret weapon for catching the best fish.”

Ronnie moved into Jesmond Care Home in February 2023, proving to be a popular resident.

Jade McGowan, wellbeing lead at Renaissance Care, said: “It’s truly an honour to celebrate a milestone as significant as 100 years with Ronnie.

“I have no doubt that Eleanor is the reason for Ronnie’s long and happy life, she visits most days and his face lights up every time he sees her.”

Conversation