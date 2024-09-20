Ronnie turns 100 – and says ‘happy wife, happy life’ is key to longevity

A wise Aberdeen man has said that a happy marriage has been the secret to reaching his 100th birthday.

Ronald Sutherland celebrated the milestone earlier this week in the company of his wife Eleanor, family and staff at Jesmond Care Home in Bridge of Don.

The centenarian was treated to a birthday buffet and cake, as well as entertainment from musician Jack Mcpherson at the home.

Born in Aberdeen on September 17, 1924, Ronnie has lived a long and full life.

Ronnie and wife, Eleanor, moved in together in November 1966 and welcomed their son Ronald in 1968.

Twenty-two years after setting up home, the couple tied the knot in 1988.

Eleanor, 83, said: “Ronnie used to always joke ‘happy wife, happy life’

“His doctor recently commented that my love and care for him for the past 60 years is likely the secret to him reaching 100.

“There must be some truth to that saying after all!”

Aberdeen man celebrates 100th birthday

Ronnie began his career as an engineer for William Wilson’s in Kittybrewster.

Aberdeen has been home to Ronnie for most of his life but for a short spell working in mines in Fife.

He later worked with J&J Crombie at the Grandholm Mill, on the banks of the River Don.

Eleanor and Ronnie became proud grandparents of Lewis, 23, and Miles, 21.

Sadly, Ronnie’s daughter from his first marriage Ruthie, passed away in 2023 aged 69.

Ronnie is a true family man, but Eleanor claims he did have another love.

She said: “Second only to his love for his family, Ronnie’s true passion is fishing.

“He spent hours upon hours fishing on the River Don, something he enjoyed for nearly 25 years.

“He even made his very own fishing lure named the ‘Sutherland Special’, which was his pride and joy, and his secret weapon for catching the best fish.”

Ronnie moved into Jesmond Care Home in February 2023, proving to be a popular resident.

Jade McGowan, wellbeing lead at Renaissance Care, said: “It’s truly an honour to celebrate a milestone as significant as 100 years with Ronnie.

“I have no doubt that Eleanor is the reason for Ronnie’s long and happy life, she visits most days and his face lights up every time he sees her.”