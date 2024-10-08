Stonehaven’s Queen’s Hotel to remain open – but hunt is on for new tenant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stonehaven’s Queen’s Hotel to remain open – but hunt is on for new tenant

Greene King say they are looking for someone with a "love of bringing the community together".

By Graham Fleming
Greene King say they can offer low ingoing costs and flexible rent. Image: DC Thomson
Greene King say they can offer low ingoing costs and flexible rent. Image: DC Thomson

The search is on to find a new tenant to take over the Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven.

Owner Greene King has confirmed the bar and restaurant will remain open – but that they need a partner to take on the running and to re-open the hotel rooms.

Locals were left surprised last week when signs appeared in the popular establishment, announcing the current tenant’s intention to move on.

Those looking to book rooms through Booking.com were met with an error message, while those with reservations were sent cancellation emails.

The Booking.com site for the Queen’s Hotel has now been taken down, and customers remain unable to book stays online.

Greene King is on the hunt for a new tenant. Image: DC Thomson

Greene King, a UK-wide operator which owns the hotel, has confirmed to The Press and Journal that the bar and restaurant will remain open, but that they need a new “partner” to run the popular town centre watering hole.

They also hope that hotel bookings will re-open once the new tenant is appointed and can managing the Booking.com account.

They say they are looking for someone who can “bring the community together”.

A spokesman said: “We have owned Queens Hotel in Stonehaven for many years and are currently searching for a new partner to run this well-known pub.

“We’re on the hunt for someone who has a passion for great service, high standards and a love of bringing the community together.

“We want to support the incoming tenant and are therefore offering low ingoing costs and flexible rent.

“Anyone interested in the position should contact Belhaven Pub Partners.”

