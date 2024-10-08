Stonehaven’s Queen’s Hotel to remain open – but hunt is on for new tenant

The search is on to find a new tenant to take over the Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven.

Owner Greene King has confirmed the bar and restaurant will remain open – but that they need a partner to take on the running and to re-open the hotel rooms.

Locals were left surprised last week when signs appeared in the popular establishment, announcing the current tenant’s intention to move on.

Those looking to book rooms through Booking.com were met with an error message, while those with reservations were sent cancellation emails.

The Booking.com site for the Queen’s Hotel has now been taken down, and customers remain unable to book stays online.

Greene King, a UK-wide operator which owns the hotel, has confirmed to The Press and Journal that the bar and restaurant will remain open, but that they need a new “partner” to run the popular town centre watering hole.

They also hope that hotel bookings will re-open once the new tenant is appointed and can managing the Booking.com account.

They say they are looking for someone who can “bring the community together”.

A spokesman said: “We have owned Queens Hotel in Stonehaven for many years and are currently searching for a new partner to run this well-known pub.

“We’re on the hunt for someone who has a passion for great service, high standards and a love of bringing the community together.

“We want to support the incoming tenant and are therefore offering low ingoing costs and flexible rent.

“Anyone interested in the position should contact Belhaven Pub Partners.”