All you need to know about dinosaur trail stomping into Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

All you need to know about dinosaur trail stomping into Aberdeen city centre

The event kicks off today and runs for two weeks.

There's a dino across from Marischal College at Marischal Square.
There's a dino across from Marischal College at Marischal Square.
By Jamie Sinclair

Watch out – dinosaurs will be about in Aberdeen city centre this weekend.

Several impressive brick models in the shape of prehistoric giants have been stationed across 14 spots in the Granite City.

They form a new dino trail launched by Aberdeen City Council which runs for two weeks, starting Saturday October 12.

Locations such as Marischal College, Union Square, and Central Library have been picked to showcase the impressive beasts, created by designer Iconic Bricks.

There’s another dino across from Marischal College at Marischal Square.

The council hopes the event will encourage families to explore the Granite City.

It has also waived fees at two parking spots.

Denburn and Frederick Street car parks will each have free parking for the last three weekends in October and the first in November.

Seven car parks will also be charging £1 for parking between 5pm and 8am the next day.

Q-Park at the Trinity Centre will also offer 20% off pre-booked parking with the code ABRDN20.

Where can I follow the dinosaur trail?

The 14 locations are –

  • Marischal College
  • Marischal Square
  • Hamish Munro Footwear
  • Charles Michies Pharmacy
  • Bon Accord Centre
  • St Nicholas Centre
  • Central Library
  • His Majesty’s Theatre
  • Geek Retreat
  • Trinity Centre
  • Union Square
  • Maritime Museum
  • Annie Mo’s
  • The Esslemont

    The map reveals all the dinosaur locations. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Vouchers to be won during Lego mini-figure trail

In addition to the dino trail, there will also be a Lego mini-figure trail at Upperkirkgate and Belmont Street.

Ten shop windows will feature the mini-figures, with prizes to be won for those who spot them all.

Once all the figures have been found, you can enter a prize draw to win one of ten £20 Aberdeen Gift Cards.

Prizes can be won if you find all the mini-figures. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Conversation