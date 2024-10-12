All you need to know about dinosaur trail stomping into Aberdeen city centre

Watch out – dinosaurs will be about in Aberdeen city centre this weekend.

Several impressive brick models in the shape of prehistoric giants have been stationed across 14 spots in the Granite City.

They form a new dino trail launched by Aberdeen City Council which runs for two weeks, starting Saturday October 12.

Locations such as Marischal College, Union Square, and Central Library have been picked to showcase the impressive beasts, created by designer Iconic Bricks.

The council hopes the event will encourage families to explore the Granite City.

It has also waived fees at two parking spots.

Denburn and Frederick Street car parks will each have free parking for the last three weekends in October and the first in November.

Seven car parks will also be charging £1 for parking between 5pm and 8am the next day.

Q-Park at the Trinity Centre will also offer 20% off pre-booked parking with the code ABRDN20.

Where can I follow the dinosaur trail?

The 14 locations are –

Marischal College

Marischal Square

Hamish Munro Footwear

Charles Michies Pharmacy

Bon Accord Centre

St Nicholas Centre

Central Library

His Majesty’s Theatre

Geek Retreat

Trinity Centre

Union Square

Maritime Museum

Annie Mo’s

The Esslemont

Vouchers to be won during Lego mini-figure trail

In addition to the dino trail, there will also be a Lego mini-figure trail at Upperkirkgate and Belmont Street.

Ten shop windows will feature the mini-figures, with prizes to be won for those who spot them all.

Once all the figures have been found, you can enter a prize draw to win one of ten £20 Aberdeen Gift Cards.