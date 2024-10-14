A Place to Remember June McCombie: Beloved Torry lollipop lady from Walker Road School

Beloved Torry lollipop lady June McCombie is now forever at the heart of the community she loved – thanks to a new memorial bench.

Devoted to the children of Torry for decades, the bench in memory of June replaces a previous memorial for her at now-closed Walker Road School.

‘Community tributes bought mum a bench,’ said daughter Paula.

For almost 30 years June was the first person Walker Road School pupils saw each morning as she braved all weathers to help them safely cross the street to their classrooms.

When news of her death broke three years ago cards and flowers piled on the spot where she stood every day for decades.

Donations also came flooding in. “Initially people gave money to purchase a wreath for mum,” said Paula McCombie, June’s daughter. “But there was so much it went towards a bench at Walker Road.

“Mum’s best friend Shona would go there to natter to mum after she passed.”

New place to remember June will ‘last forever’

When Walker Road School closed the wooden bench became neglected.

“I don’t think a week went by when someone didn’t ask me what was happening about the bench,” Paul added.

“So we are thrilled there is now a new composite bench, in a lovely spot, that will last forever.”

June’s new memorial seat is in the community garden of Greyhope School and Community Hub which opened in November last year.

Provided by Morrison Construction North East, the family hopes the bench will be well used by those who knew and loved her.

“Shona now works in the kitchens of the new school so she’s really happy to be able to have a cup of tea with mum again,” Paula added. “The pair of them put the world to rights when they got together.”

Big hearted June McCombie helped those in need

Born on March 19, 1947, June McCombie was raised in Insch but became a self-appointed Torry quine after moving to Menzies Road in 1973. She later moved to, and remained a resident of, Grampian Road, for the rest of her life.

The mum-of-two and granny to her only grandson Conor, she was devoted to her family and loved by generations of the Torry community.

Working with children was always June’s passion. Her big heart and deep pockets were always there, for “whoever, whenever.” Never more so than when she accepted the role of Walker Road lollipop lady in February 1994 – just across the street from her house.

She did everything ‘for the sake of the children’

Always the recipient of hundreds of cards and gifts at Christmastime she started reciprocating “her kids” generosity, buying them lollipops. So popular, children from other schools made walking route diversions to catch a treat from June.

Famously known for shouting “chicken nuggets” at the top of her lungs, she was nominated for Crossing Patroller of the Year in 2012.

In 2016 she received a community star award for her services as a lollipop lady and for all she did for the Torry community.

Even her 2018 cancer diagnosis and ensuing treatment, though it took its toll, couldn’t stop June returning to work “for the sake of the children.”

‘My mum was some woman,’ said son Scott

Admitted to hospital on September 28, 2021 June passed away less then 24 hours later.

Son Scott, daughter Paula and her grandson Conor were by her side.

What was originally thought to be sciatica was actually a very rare spine infection.

At the time her sister Anne remarked that she had got her three wishes: never to leave her house, never to stop working, and never to leave Torry.

Scott said: “She was some woman. Everybody thought so.”

June’s new bench was unveiled at Greyhope Community Garden, Tullos Circle, on Friday October 11. It carries the same inscription as the former memorial.

‘We can’t believe it’s been 3 years without her’

Despite the rain, June’s family were joined by pupils to cut the ribbon, officially opening the garden. There was also a Torry Dancers performance, as well as poetry and singing by Lochside Academy and Greyhope school pupils.

“The kids were brilliant,” said Paula. “My brother was offshore so gutted not to be there with us. It was really special.

“It’s just hard to believe it’s been three years without her.

“Mum lived to help others, and looking after children was what she did for her entire life. She loved the kids of Walker Road and they loved her right back.

“When they asked the children at the new school how many remembered her it was quite emotional to see so many hands go up.

“It’s nice to know she’s still here with us. She’s sorely missed.”

‘June was a wonderful example of what Torry is all about’

Councillor Martin Greig, convener of the education and children’s services committee, described the bench as a fitting tribute to June. Adding that she was a” wonderful example of the great community spirit and friendship that Torry is renowned for.”

Morrison’s Construction North East is the company behind the new Greyhope School and Community Hub. It paid for the bench as part of community engagement funding.

“We were delighted to supply and install this new bench in commemoration of the excellent work that June did for the local area,” added Colin Milne, Framework Director for the construction company.

You can read June’s obituary – including ‘coming back from the dead in 2007’ here.