Kate Forbes meets UK Government after request for RAF plane to fly Alex Salmond’s body back to Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Kate Forbes meets UK Government after request for RAF plane to fly Alex Salmond’s body back to Scotland

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is understood to have discussed the issue with the UK Government on Monday.

By Adele Merson
Alex Salmond, pictured in Inverurie, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Alex Salmond, pictured in Inverurie, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The UK Government is facing growing calls to use an RAF plane to fly Alex Salmond’s body home to Scotland as “quickly as possible”, with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes stepping in.

Ms Forbes is understood to have met with the UK Government on Monday morning to push the case after his shock death in North Macedonia.

The former first minister died on Saturday afternoon, aged 69, from a suspected heart attack shortly after giving a speech in the Balkan country.

The veteran Aberdeenshire SNP politician lived in the Buchan village of Strichen with his wife Moira where tributes have poured in from locals. 

Calls for RAF flight

Chris McEleny, Alba Party general secretary, has travelled to North Macedonia.

He told the P&J that Ms Forbes met with the UK Government on Monday morning to discuss the repatriation of the former first minister.

He added Chancellor Rachel Reeves was lobbied about the issue on Sunday night.

Mr McEleny, who described Mr Salmond as a “father like figure” to him, said: “He is the first ever first minister to have died overseas so there is no protocol.

Chris McEleny, general secretary of the Alba Party, has travelled to North Macedonia. Image: Supplied.

“He is someone that means a lot to a lot of people and it is fitting for him to be returned home as soon as possible.

“The quickest way is through UK Government support or it could become protracted and long.”

Mr McEleny suggested it could take “weeks” if a commercial flight is used.

“It wouldn’t be fair on his family or the people of Scotland and not appropriate for a former first minister of Scotland”, he said.

“The UK Government just need to say ‘make it so’ and it will be done.”

The Scottish Government has been in regular dialogue with the Foreign Office since Saturday to ensure consular support is in place for Mr Salmond’s family and around the repatriation of the former first minister.

‘They’ve been listening’

Sir David Davis, a Conservative MP and close friend of Mr Salmond is among those pushing the Foreign Office to use an RAF plane to return his body.

“They’ve been listening”, he said of the government.

“But I know there are practicalities, there aren’t just aircraft sitting on a runway ready to take off.

Members of the public place flowers outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh after Alex Salmond, Scotland’s first SNP first minister and current Alba leader, died aged 69. Image: PA.

“But they’re working on making it happen one way or another, whether it’s an RAF flight or a civil flight.”

On Monday, a book of condolence opened at the Scottish Parliament to allow people to pay their respects to the former first minister.

Members of the public have already started to leave tributes outside Holyrood.

A statement from Mr Salmond’s family, released on Sunday, paid tribute to a “formidable politician” and a “devoted and loving husband”.

Alex Salmond outside his home in Strichen. Image: PA.

“He dedicated his adult life to the cause he believed in – independence for Scotland”, it read.

“His vision and enthusiasm for Scotland and the Yes movement were both inspirational and contagious.

“But to us, first and foremost, he was a devoted and loving husband, a fiercely loyal brother, a proud and thoughtful uncle and a faithful and trusted friend.”

The Foreign Office have been approached for comment.

More from Politics

Alex Salmond, pictured in Inverurie, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Debate: Do you support the idea of a tourist tax?
5
Alex Salmond, pictured in Inverurie, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen mum who faced cancer fight joins anger over reconstruction surgery delays
Alex Salmond, pictured in Inverurie, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Strichen residents pay tribute to 'local hero' Alex Salmond following shock death
Alex Salmond, pictured in Inverurie, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Alex Salmond was the only SNP leader who made Scottish independence seem…
Alex Salmond waving during party conference.
In pictures: The life and times of former first minister Alex Salmond
Alex Salmond, pictured in Inverurie, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69
Alex Salmond, pictured in Inverurie, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
John Swinney tells PM to get on with 'vital' Aberdeenshire energy scheme
Alex Salmond, pictured in Inverurie, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
John Swinney sorry for breast reconstruction surgery wait in Grampian - but says no…
Alex Salmond, pictured in Inverurie, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
GB Energy chairman reveals goal of at least 1,000 jobs at new Aberdeen HQ
6
Alex Salmond, pictured in Inverurie, died suddenly on Saturday in North Macedonia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
NHS Grampian 'risks patient safety' in uniform row for trainee doctors and physician associates

Conversation