Kate Forbes meets UK Government after request for RAF plane to fly Alex Salmond’s body back to Scotland

The UK Government is facing growing calls to use an RAF plane to fly Alex Salmond’s body home to Scotland as “quickly as possible”, with Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes stepping in.

Ms Forbes is understood to have met with the UK Government on Monday morning to push the case after his shock death in North Macedonia.

The former first minister died on Saturday afternoon, aged 69, from a suspected heart attack shortly after giving a speech in the Balkan country.

The veteran Aberdeenshire SNP politician lived in the Buchan village of Strichen with his wife Moira where tributes have poured in from locals.

Calls for RAF flight

Chris McEleny, Alba Party general secretary, has travelled to North Macedonia.

He told the P&J that Ms Forbes met with the UK Government on Monday morning to discuss the repatriation of the former first minister.

He added Chancellor Rachel Reeves was lobbied about the issue on Sunday night.

Mr McEleny, who described Mr Salmond as a “father like figure” to him, said: “He is the first ever first minister to have died overseas so there is no protocol.

“He is someone that means a lot to a lot of people and it is fitting for him to be returned home as soon as possible.

“The quickest way is through UK Government support or it could become protracted and long.”

Mr McEleny suggested it could take “weeks” if a commercial flight is used.

“It wouldn’t be fair on his family or the people of Scotland and not appropriate for a former first minister of Scotland”, he said.

“The UK Government just need to say ‘make it so’ and it will be done.”

The Scottish Government has been in regular dialogue with the Foreign Office since Saturday to ensure consular support is in place for Mr Salmond’s family and around the repatriation of the former first minister.

‘They’ve been listening’

Sir David Davis, a Conservative MP and close friend of Mr Salmond is among those pushing the Foreign Office to use an RAF plane to return his body.

“They’ve been listening”, he said of the government.

“But I know there are practicalities, there aren’t just aircraft sitting on a runway ready to take off.

“But they’re working on making it happen one way or another, whether it’s an RAF flight or a civil flight.”

On Monday, a book of condolence opened at the Scottish Parliament to allow people to pay their respects to the former first minister.

Members of the public have already started to leave tributes outside Holyrood.

A statement from Mr Salmond’s family, released on Sunday, paid tribute to a “formidable politician” and a “devoted and loving husband”.

“He dedicated his adult life to the cause he believed in – independence for Scotland”, it read.

“His vision and enthusiasm for Scotland and the Yes movement were both inspirational and contagious.

“But to us, first and foremost, he was a devoted and loving husband, a fiercely loyal brother, a proud and thoughtful uncle and a faithful and trusted friend.”

The Foreign Office have been approached for comment.