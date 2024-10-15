Overgrown tree leaves Aberdeen LEZ sign ‘totally obscured’ and ‘useless’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Overgrown tree leaves Aberdeen LEZ sign ‘totally obscured’ and ‘useless’

The sign is situated just off Union Street.

LEZ sign Rose Street.
The sign is located on Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre.
By Chris Cromar

Aberdeen City Council is facing criticism after a low emission zone (LEZ) sign on Rose Street has become “totally obscured” by an overgrown tree.

Situated in the city centre, this sign is intended to alert drivers about the upcoming low emission zones on Huntly Street and Thistle Street.

However, its visibility has deteriorated to the point where one resident described it as “useless” and reported the issue to the local authority.

During a visit by The Press & Journal to this busy street – which is not part of the LEZ – the tree was found in the private garden of a nearby block of flats on Skene Street.

It appears this isn’t the first issue with the Rose Street sign.

A resident noted that the original sign, installed in anticipation of the LEZ launch in June, had to be relocated because it obstructed light from entering a nearby window.

One tenant at the flats acknowledged he hadn’t noticed the problem and stated it was the owner’s responsibility to address the matter.


A sign further along Rose Street is also in danger of getting covered by an overgrown tree.

He said: “They must’ve put the sign up quite close to the tree.

“I’ll certainly have a look the next time I go out.”

Meanwhile, along the street, a further sign is also in danger of being covered by an overgrown tree.

In its first month of operation, Aberdeen’s LEZ had the highest amount of fines of the four major Scottish cities that have implemented the scheme.

In total, 6,057 drivers in the Granite City had been fined.

This figure was higher than 6,030 in Edinburgh. And Dundee which had had 2,966 -with 2,897 in Glasgow.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

Have you been fined for driving through the Huntly Street and Thistle Street LEZ’s? Did you see the Rose Street sign? If you have, contact us at livenews@ajl.co.uk.

Conversation