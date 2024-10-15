Overgrown tree leaves Aberdeen LEZ sign ‘totally obscured’ and ‘useless’

Aberdeen City Council is facing criticism after a low emission zone (LEZ) sign on Rose Street has become “totally obscured” by an overgrown tree.

Situated in the city centre, this sign is intended to alert drivers about the upcoming low emission zones on Huntly Street and Thistle Street.

However, its visibility has deteriorated to the point where one resident described it as “useless” and reported the issue to the local authority.

During a visit by The Press & Journal to this busy street – which is not part of the LEZ – the tree was found in the private garden of a nearby block of flats on Skene Street.

It appears this isn’t the first issue with the Rose Street sign.

A resident noted that the original sign, installed in anticipation of the LEZ launch in June, had to be relocated because it obstructed light from entering a nearby window.

One tenant at the flats acknowledged he hadn’t noticed the problem and stated it was the owner’s responsibility to address the matter.

He said: “They must’ve put the sign up quite close to the tree.

“I’ll certainly have a look the next time I go out.”

Meanwhile, along the street, a further sign is also in danger of being covered by an overgrown tree.

In its first month of operation, Aberdeen’s LEZ had the highest amount of fines of the four major Scottish cities that have implemented the scheme.

In total, 6,057 drivers in the Granite City had been fined.

This figure was higher than 6,030 in Edinburgh. And Dundee which had had 2,966 -with 2,897 in Glasgow.

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.

Have you been fined for driving through the Huntly Street and Thistle Street LEZ’s? Did you see the Rose Street sign? If you have, contact us at livenews@ajl.co.uk.