John Geddes: Missing Lossiemouth man ‘may have been struck by vehicle’ before death

Officers have traced a car and its driver.

By Jamie Sinclair
Officers have been carrying out searches of an area around 300m south of Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage
A man who went missing in Lossiemouth ‘may have been struck by a car’ before his death.

John Geddes was reported missing last week, with emergency services launching a major land and sea search operation in the area to find the 33-year-old.

He was last seen on the evening of Monday, November 11 near the Coulardhill area.

Six days later, a body was found on Sunday, November 17 near the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road, with police locking down the route which heads out of the town.

Police confirmed that although formal identification was yet to take place, Mr Geddes’ family had been informed.

Officers working at the scene where Mr Geddes may have been struck. Image: Jasperimage

Police working to establish circumstances of Mr Geddes’ death

Now, police have confirmed that Mr Geddes may have been “struck by a vehicle”.

Today, officers have been carrying out searches of an area approximately 300m south of Lossiemouth.

A section of the A941 remains closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are working to piece together Mr Geddes’ last movements to establish the exact circumstances leading up to him being found on Sunday, November 17 2024.

The road remains closed. Image: Jasperimage 

“A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of death however, following extensive enquiries since he was traced, officers believe Mr Geddes may have been struck by a vehicle.

“They are following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this.”

The spokesperson added that a car and its driver have been traced and “enquiries continue to gather more details”.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

