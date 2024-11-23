Storm Bert: Travel disruption as warnings for wind, snow and ice hit north and north-east

Storm Bert is bringing strong winds as two yellow weather warnings are in place across most of the north and north-east.

Meanwhile, an amber weather warning for heavy snow and ice has been issued in the south of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

Two yellow warnings for “strong winds” are in place for most of the Highlands, including the Western Isles, Aberdeenshire and a large area of Moray between 5am and 7pm today.

An Amber weather warning for “heavy snow” and ice is also hitting the Cairngorms, including Kingussie and reaching the area near Ballater between 7am and 5pm.

Storm Bert is also bringing travel disruption across the north and north-east, with commuters and travellers facing train and bus cancellations.

All-day disruption hitting trains between Aberdeen and Inverness

The strong winds across the north and north-east are leading to train disruption on the Aberdeen to Inverness line.

ScotRail’s app reads: “Because of forecasted severe weather disruption is expected until the end of today (23 November).

“Train services between Aberdeen and Inverness may be delayed or revised.

“Disruption is expected to last until the end of today, Saturday, November 23.

“The next named storm of 2024, Storm Bert, will pass over Scotland in the next few days bringing heavy snow, rain and high winds across the ScotRail Network.

“As a result, speed restrictions have been imposed across some lines for customer and staff safety.”

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Trains between Aberdeen and Inverurie will be “suspended” today due to the weather conditions.

ScotRail says the disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.

Meanwhile, trains between Aberdeen and Glasgow are being cancelled due to a tree blocking the railway between Glasgow Queen Street and Bishopbriggs.

Disruption is expected to last until 11:30am.

Roads

Meanwhile, Traffic Scotland informs that A939 remains closed northbound at the snow gate at Cock Bridge due to adverse weather conditions.

The road is also closed at the snow gate at Tomintoul.

The snow gates are closed in both directions on the B974 between Banchory and Fettercairn.

Road users are advised to drive with care due to low temperatures and the risk of ice currently affecting driving conditions on many roads throughout the region.

Buses

Stagecoach Bluebird says buses across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray are running as normal, but advises delays or last minute cancellations may occur.

Highlands

Most Stagecoach buses are running across the Highlands but the operator says the severe weather may affect services during the day.

The operator’s Twitter reads: “Good morning Due to the weather warning in place, Heavy rain and wind is forecast, with freezing temperature this may result in disruption, potentially affecting services.

“Causing delays or last minutes cancellations.

“For live times please download the stagecoach app.”

Services across the Cairngorms National Park are badly affected.

The company said: “Due to freezing temperatures, the Cairngorm park is closed therefor all service 30s will terminate at Glenmore.

“This will be monitored throughout the day any updates will be posted.”

Roads

Meanwhile, road users are advised to drive with care due to low temperatures and ice.

Motorists should be cautious when crossing the A9 Dornoch Bridge due to high winds currently affecting driving conditions.

They should also be careful when crossing the A87 Skye Bridge.

West Coast and Western Isles: Ferries cancelled and disrupted

Most ferry routes in the West Coast are currently disrupted to do Storm Bert.

Seven services will be cancelled during the day. These include:

Ardmhor, Barra (AMH) – Eriskay (ERI)

Oban (OBA) – Castlebay (CAS)

Oban (OBA) – Coll (CLL) – Tiree (TIR)

Oban (OBA) – Colonsay (CSA) – Port Askaig (PAS) – Kennacraig (KEN)

Mallaig (MAL) – Armadale (ARM)

Mallaig (MAL) – Small Isles (SIS)

Mallaig (MAL)/Oban (OBA) – Lochboisdale (LBO)

For more information visit CalMac’s website.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

