Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) services to ‘stay in the air’ with P&J Community Fund Investment

The charity has received £25,249.95 from the P&J Community Fund this year.

By Jenna Scott
Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance is one of our charity partners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
For more than 275 years The Press and Journal has been enriching the lives of people across the north and north-east.

And thanks to the generosity of our amazing readers and local businesses, we are helping save lives too.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance has received £25,249.95 from The P&J Community Fund this year as one of our five charity partners.

And thanks to that money, it has helped ensure SCAA’s life-saving service will “stay in the air”.

Andrew Kernohan, corporate partnerships manager at SCAA, said: “In the last year, we’ve enjoyed tremendous support from the P&J Community Fund.

“To be tied to such an iconic institution in the north of Scotland, where most of our missions are flown, is truly unique and I think it’s reflected in the partnership as a whole.”

A cheque was presented to SCAA., from left, Craig Walker, pilot Pete Winn, paramedic Keir Lynch and corporate partners manager Andrew Kernohan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Kernohan praised the The P&J and its readers for helping save lives in medical emergencies in the remote north and north-east.

He added: “At SCAA we believe that no one in Scotland should die because help can’t get to them in time and the P&J Community Fund has been transformational in making sure we achieve that ambition.

“The support they’ve given us has allowed us to make sure that we can fly several missions across Scotland to make sure help gets there in time.”

SCAA is country’s only charity-funded air ambulance service.

With helicopters and crews at both Aberdeen and Perth, the charity flies paramedic and doctor-led teams to the scene of serious illness and injury all across mainland Scotland and its many islands.

Launched in 2013, SCAA is a critical component in the 999 emergency response network, saving thousands of lives in its first decade and aiding families and communities everywhere.

Particularly effective in remote and rural areas, the air ambulances can reduce a journey of hours by road for a patient to just minutes by air – a time saving that can often prove life-saving.

Funded entirely by public donations, SCAA relies on the support of everyone in Scotland to ensure its crews stay in the air for those who need them most.

The charity works across Scotland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In 2023, this newspaper marked its 275th year of serving communities across the north and north-east by launching the P&J Community Fund.

We revealed on Monday how our generous army of readers and local businesses helped raise more than £126,000 this year for our five charity partners – Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid.

Now the search is on for two new charity partners for the next two years.

Charities have until midnight on Monday December 16 to nominate themselves to be in with a chance of benefiting from money raised for The P&J Community Fund in 2025/26.

Organisations can apply online here.

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “We’re looking forward to finding our new charity partners who we’ll work with over the next two years to help promote the great work they do and raise as much money as possible.

Conversation